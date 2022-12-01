Review: PETER PAN AND WENDY, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

If you follow the second star to the right up the A9, you'll find Pitlochry Festival Theatre's charming production of Peter Pan and Wendy. The audience enters the auditorium to a white central disc covered in a very large (and very inviting) duvet.

The 9-person cast juggles multiple roles and transports the audience from London to Neverland in an imaginative adaptation by Janys Chambers and directed by Ben Occhipinti.

Robbie Scott is suitably fearless and stubborn as Peter Pan opposite Fiona Wood's caring and determined Wendy. Stephanie Payne beams as Michael, and Ruairidh McDonald plays John with an endearingly grumpy and concerned flair.

Patricia Panther is a hoot as Tinkerbell, who is very much more than just a moving spotlight in this production, fiercely jealous of Wendy and Peter's newfound friendship - and her costume wouldn't be out of place in the Strictly Come Dancing studio.

Colin McCredie and Deirdre Davis are quite the pair, be it as Mr and Mrs Darling, longing for their children to come home, or as Captain Hook and Smee vowing to defeat Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.

Delme Thomas certainly gets some of the best lines (and laughs) as Slightly and the pirates (plural!). He has great chemistry with Euan Bennet, who plays Tootles - and Nanna the dog!

This is a fairly minimalist Pan, with design by Anna Orton leaving plenty space for the imagination to take hold, using suggestions of jungle terrains and pirate ship sails alongside fun and playful costumes.

The flying sequences are wonderfully creative and involve the whole cast (directed by Robin Hellier) and the folk-tinged songs dispersed throughout add a sense of adventure and fun.

Chambers self-describes her adaptation as one that "strives to be funny, and also full of emotional depth, reflecting the rich humanity found in Barrie's story." There are certainly many laughs, plus an apt nod to the current trying economic times at the end.

It was also wise to swap another character for the hostage at mermaid lagoon, however, a few of the new plot points feel overly explained (potentially for the benefit of younger audience members), which results in the odd muted moment.

There is plenty of magic and fun in this new version of Peter Pan and Wendy, one for all ages to enjoy over the Christmas period.

Peter Pan and Wendy at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 23 December

Photography credit: Fraser Band