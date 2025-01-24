Review: PEAT & DIESEL, Emirates Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hailing from Stornoway, Peat & Diesel are a trio of musicians who have built up a solid following in the folk music scene.Â

Support for the evening comes from The Seeger Sessions Revival, a 13-piece ensemble that pay tribute to Pete Seeger's legacy.

Initially, one of the most exciting things about this show is that it is the first concert to be staged inside the Emirates Arena. With a capacity of around 4,500, it sits nicely in between the more intimate venues and the OVO Hydro arena. It's definitely a roaring success, the venue is well equipped with bars and toilets, a mixture of standing room and tiered seating and the acoustics are fantastic.Â

Despite the enormity of the concert, Peat & Diesel remain laid back and informal. They've forgotten to bring their setlist and initially rely on their manager telling them what to play next before the setlists make their way to the stage. They describe themselves as "a wee bit higgedly piggeldy" but their playing is phenomenal.

Peat & Diesel are a unique blend of traditional folk music, rock and something else I can't quite describe. But it's very, very good and the crowd love it. Highlights include "Brandy In The Airidh" and "Island" but their whole set is high energy and a lot of fun.

Peat & Diesel certainly brought the party to the first concert at the Emirates Arena with a set that didn't drop pace for a second.

