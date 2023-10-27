Review: MY DORIC DIARY, Tron Theatre

My Doric Diary is a jukebox musical written by Katie Barnett and James Siggens of AyeTunes!

It's Hogmanay 2010 and Daisy (Katie Barnett) is about to turn 17. She's desperate to go out with her friend but her granny wants to celebrate the way they always have since she was little- watching The Wizard of Oz. Daisy speaks Doric, a dialect used in the Aberdeen area. Grunny, or "granny" as she insists on, doesn't like Daisy speaking Doric as she views it as uncouth.

Katie Barnett's Wicked Witch of the West impression is excellent but had a strangely familiar feeling... A quick post-show Google confirmed that she played the role in the Tron Theatre's 2022 pantomime The Wonderful Wizard of Oz!

After an argument with her gran, Daisy takes to her bedroom and a series of events lead to her time travelling to the night before she was born. My Doric Diary is peppered with hit songs like "Man! I Feel Like A Woman", "Don't Stop Believing" and "Teenage Dream" - all with a Doric twist.

My Doric Diary runs just under an hour and is a well-formed little story that is touching and funny with great musical talent.