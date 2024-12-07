Review: MOTHER GOOSE, Ayr Gaiety

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.





With an original script written by Fraser Boyle and Ken Alexander, Ayr Gaiety pantomime isn't one of the flashy "copy and paste" pantomimes that are staged up and down the country. The Gaiety is also working with the support of Solar Bear and is the first hearing-led Scottish panto to feature D/deaf actors. Bea Webster (Angel) and Benedetta Zanetti (Margherita) use a combination of BSL, Sign Supported English, and Visual Vernacular, while other cast members perform in spoken English.

While nothing strays too wildly from the regular panto formula, there is a freshness to this production that you're not likely to see elsewhere in the pantosphere this year. Mother Goose (Fraser Boyle) lives with her daughter Alice (Chiara Sparkes) and their 'found family' Kelvin Goose (Jamie McKillop). Mother Goose is the kindest soul in town and will go to great lengths working at the local foodbank to ensure everyone has what they need.

Your typical 'panto princess' Chiara Sparkes is not. It's a role that could easily fade into the background in other shows but quite frankly that would be a waste. Sparkes is wonderful as the bright and kind Alice who is ready to excel at Troon University studying to become a vet.

Lovely though Mother Goose is, she's not quite as bright as her daughter and she falls for Diavola's wicked scam to run her out of business. There's still hope though as Kelvin starts to lay golden eggs- but once again Diavola manages to trick Mother Goose out of her newfound fortune. Dani Heron is delightfully unhinged as Diavola. The boo's are out in full force and it's a real testament to a great performance when tiny children really, really hate you.

Gavin Jon Wright brings the silliness as Hugo McDaftie, a good friend who is not so secretly in love with Alice. Again, throwing out the rule book of panto cliches it seems that this isn't entirely unrequited. Hugo works alongside Kelvin to get some audience participation going and the pair really bring the fun to this show.

The real jewel in the crown of this panto is Fraser Boyle as the dame. It makes a huge difference to a show when you can tell that someone really loves what they're doing and he's clearly having a blast.

Mother Goose at The Gaiety does have a good bit of glitz and glamour and the big musical numbers are also brilliant. But where it really excels is the fantastic script, the outstanding cast and the great big heart behind it. Mother Goose really sets the standard for how it should be done.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Reader Reviews