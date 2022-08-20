Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aug. 20, 2022  

Review: LUCID, ZOO Playground Review: LUCID, ZOO Playground 2010, the year of Katy Perry and 'Teenage Dream' and the release of the first iPad. On the Isle of Man, four year six students try their best to iron out the creases in their friendships. Someone's put a love note in Toby's locker and they simply must find out who and why.

Told through shape-shifting dream sequences and nostalgic scenes of primary school residential tips, Lucid is an amusing tale of little dramas and friendship. An energetic cast of young adults (tip: please provide cast lists online) frequently embodies the mannerisms of 10-year-olds. Sometimes this is a little inconsistent, but it provides many laugh-out-loud moments.

Using everyday objects and a microphone to simulate sounds adds a clever layer to the dream-like atmosphere, and some icky moments (mmmm water-vomit).

Nostalgic and wholesome, this is a play with lots of potential




From This Author - Bryony Rae Taylor


