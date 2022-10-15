Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: LA PERFORMANCE, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Review of La Performance at Glasgow's Tron Theatre

Oct. 15, 2022  
Review: LA PERFORMANCE, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Review: LA PERFORMANCE, Tron Theatre, Glasgow La Performance is a piece of visual theatre devised and written by Andy Arnold. Two performers (Emmanuelle Laborit and Ramesh Meyyappan) share a dressing room before a show and tensions begin to build. The piece is wordless and composer/performer Ross Whyte joins the artists onstage as musical accompaniment.

Reading the show blurb after the performance, it's quite clear that I didn't understand the narrative. It's a visually beautiful piece that is lovely to look at but the plot is a little confusing. The actors have a conflict backstage that bleeds into their actions onstage but the details and their motivations get a little hazy.

Laborit and Meyyappan give hypnotic physical performances as they prepare offstage for the theatre. In the dressing room, they take different approaches to their preparation- Meyyappan favouring body warm-ups against Laborit's smoking and vodka-swilling. There are moments of humour but they begin to wear thin over the hour.

La Performance takes inspiration from 1940s French cinema which combines comedy and tragedy. The staging and the physical performances definitely hit the mark but when it comes to storytelling, La Performance didn't quite click for me.


October 15, 2022

Two actors, Her (Emmanuelle Laborit) and Him (Ramesh Meyyappan) rehearse backstage for a performance. When the curtain goes up, a clown and the woman the clown adores perform the rehearsed routines. But things go wrong. They argue. Who is it arguing though? Her and Him or their characters?
