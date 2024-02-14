Review: I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY, King's Theatre

I Should Be So Lucky is a new musical created by Debbie Isitt and featuring the music of Stock Aitken and Waterman.

It's wedding day for Ella (Lucie-Mae Sumner) and Nathan (Billy Roberts) but things go awry when Nathan can't go through with his vows. Devastated, Ella goes on the honeymoon with her family and friends while Nathan tries to come up with a plan to win her back.

I Should Be So Lucky is some form of chaos from start to finish but you'd have to be truly miserable to not find some joy in it. The songs are brilliant with the likes of "I Should Be So Lucky"; "Respectable" and "Hand On Your Heart" being standout tracks, the only issue is that the same songs are performed several times throughout the show and it gets a bit repetitive.

The plot manages to feel both paper-thin and complex at the same time. There are multiple storylines running alongside the main romance and it can be tricky to keep track of who everyone is as there are so many central characters. The cast are all perfectly capable in their roles even if they don't always have a lot to work with. There are some really good vocals and the group numbers are a particular highlight. Matthew Croke is wonderfully charming as Nadeem, a member of the hotel staff who falls in love with Ella in the space of a day after she pretends he's her husband to her old school bully who is coincidentally at the same resort. There's an awful lot going on in this show and it feels like a lot of plot points get lost in the mix.

One of the more bizarre elements of the show is that Ella interacts with video footage of Kylie Minogue who she views as her spirit guide. The quality of the footage is great and it has been timed well to look as though it is live but it only really works within the narrative because of the novelty of seeing such a beloved icon.

There is quite a bit to like about I Should Be So Lucky and it is certainly well received by the audience. It's lovely to look at with its tropical setting and bright colours, the songs are fun and there are a few laughs to be had along the way.