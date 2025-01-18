Review: GRETCHEN PETERS, Barony Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kicking off the evening's entertainment is Scottish 9-piece folk-country band The Black Denims. As is often the case with Celtic Connections, this really feels like a 2-for-1 deal as their forty-minute set was fantastic.

Gretchen Peters retired from intensive touring in 2023 so it's a real testament to how much she loves Glasgow audiences and the festival itself to have her return. Her set is punctuated with stories about her history with the city, she first visited 29 years ago and was baffled by the idea of a standing concert at King Tuts. The Nashville-based artist is accompanied by Barry Walsh on piano and accordion.

It's hard to imagine a more beautiful and appropriate venue for the evening than the Barony Hall. The building is stunning and the acoustics are a dream which Peters showcased with a completely acoustic song at the end. The lighting design is simple but really highlights the majesty of the venue.

Peters' voice beautifully compliments her story-based songwriting. A real highlight is "Independence Day" which was made famous by Martina McBride and cemented Gretchen Peters are the renowned songwriter she is today. There's also a beautiful stripped back version of "When You Love Someone" which she wrote with Bryan Adams. The audience are enthralled throughout.

The two acts onstage for this concert and the remarkable venue emphasise how special Celtic Connections is.

