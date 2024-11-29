Review: CINDERELLA, Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cinderella is this year's offering at the Capital Theatres pantomimes temporary home in the Festival Theatre. As always, it is a glitzy production with plenty of sparkle and big musical numbers.

Cinderella (Amber Sylvia Edwards) is studying to become a royal advisor when her father Baron Hardup (Iain Stuart Robertson) marries the horrid Baroness Hibernia Fortuna (Grant Stott). Prince Charming (Will Callan) is throwing a ball and Hibernia is determined that her stepdaughter won't be in attendance. Enter Fairy May (Allan Stewart) to work her magic and send Cinderella to the ball. Edwards brings a lovely spark to this Cinderella, making her an intelligent young woman with career goals who isn't just looking for a rich husband.

The wicked Vindicta (Clare Gray) and Manipulata (Gail Watson) are woefully underused in their roles. They're not given much to do at all and it's a shame having seen both excel in other productions.

This particular performance was a relaxed performance which is designed so that people with additional support needs and their families can enjoy the pantomime. The lights are dimmed but not off, the audience are free to move around the auditorium and there is a break-out space where anyone can leave the auditorium if they need to but still view the action on a screen. At the beginning of the performance, the cast introduce themselves on stage and explain a little about their characters which is a lovely touch.

There are some brilliant songs which are some slightly altered classics. A song about Fort Kinnard to the tune of "It's Raining Men" and "Yes Sir, You Can Boo Me" are particular highlights.

While there's a whole load of spectacle, the highlight of the show for many will be the rapport between Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Gray. The plot of the show takes a backseat to their comedy capers.

There's something for everyone in this classic pantomime that gets big laughs and has some excellent audience participation.

Photo credit: Douglas Robertson

Comments