Review: CELTIC CONNECTIONS OPENING NIGHT, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Since 1994 the Celtic Connections festival has been bringing light to those undeniably grim January's in Glasgow. This year sees the home of the festival turning 850 and the theme of the opening concert is "let Glasgow flourish".

The opening concert gives a flavour of what is in store over the coming weeks. Hosted by Roddy Hart and Siobhan Miller, they introduce a mix of trad music, world music and a fusion of both across the evening. The backdrop of the stage is video footage of old Glasgow which is a lovely touch.

The surprise lineup features acts that are performing across the festival including GRAMMY award winner Madison Cunningham, Orchestral Qawwali Project, Kinnaris Quintet and The Bluebells. There's a brilliant mix of talent from the likes of the Joyous Choir and the Glasgow Piping Quintet.

It's worth noting as well the sheer logistics of getting so many musicians on and off the stage smoothly with their accompanying instruments but the concert runs seamlessly.

Creative director Donald Shaw joins us in the second half to speak about what lies ahead with the festival and acknowledge the significance of the Glasgow 850 celebrations.

As always, the opening concert sets the tone for what is bound to be another wonderful Celtic Connections season.

