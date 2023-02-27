Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: BURNING BRIGHT, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Review of Burning Bright at A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

Feb. 27, 2023  
Review: BURNING BRIGHT, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Review: BURNING BRIGHT, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Burning Bright by Áine King is the winner of A Play, A Pie and A Pint's David MacLennan Award which uncovers new writing talent and professionally produces the work of first-time and early-career writers. Directed by Roxana Haines, Burning Bright is the second play in the Spring 2023 season of A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Glasgow's Oran Mor.

Hannah Jarrett-Scott plays a character who chased their dreams with their partner. They quit their jobs, sold their flat and bought a boat with a view to giving tourists a close-up look at the Arctic. Now doing these trips alone, the dream has been impacted by climate change and passengers with extreme political views.

Suzanne Magowan is a news reporter who is in the midst of a report on wildfires and Adam Buksh is a school-aged character experiencing racism in a Scottish school after moving from India.

Burning Bright is about three different people experiencing climate change. While each story is interesting and the performers are all extremely engaging and a joy to watch, it feels like you're just getting into one character when the narrative switches again. The staging is cleverly designed by Gemma Pratchett and Jonny Scott and is a mish-mash of single-use plastic items.

There are a lot of powerful points being made and the script is witty and it definitely feels like each story could be expanded beyond the hour-long format of A Play, A Pie and A Pint.




Review: A MOTHERS SONG, Macrobert Arts Centre Photo
Review: A MOTHER'S SONG, Macrobert Arts Centre
What did our critic think of A MOTHER'S SONG at Macrobert Arts Centre?
Live Music Now Scotland Partners With Skye Chamber Music To Bring The Sweet Sound Of Class Photo
Live Music Now Scotland Partners With Skye Chamber Music To Bring The Sweet Sound Of Classical Music To Skye
Live Music Now Scotland has announced a new partnership with Skye Chamber Music that aims to bring high quality classical music to Skye schools, care homes and day centres as well as the general public. 
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announces Full 2023 Line Up and Creatives Photo
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announces Full 2023 Line Up and Creatives
With just a week to go before tickets go on sale for the 2023 summer season, Pitlochry Festival Theatre has today announced further details on this year's creative line up, as well as the world première of a new Scottish musical in the Theatre's Studio performance space.
Review: MOVIES TO MUSICALS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo
Review: MOVIES TO MUSICALS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Now in its ninth year, Movies to Musicals has moved to Glasgow's Theatre Royal for their annual production. Movies to Musicals is an evening of songs from stage and film performed by local talented children and a series of guests from the West End.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: MOVIES TO MUSICALS, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: MOVIES TO MUSICALS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
February 20, 2023

Now in its ninth year, Movies to Musicals has moved to Glasgow's Theatre Royal for their annual production. Movies to Musicals is an evening of songs from stage and film performed by local talented children and a series of guests from the West End.
Review: HOME, I'M DARLING, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: HOME, I'M DARLING, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
February 15, 2023

Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems…
Movies to Musicals Comes to Glasgow's Theatre RoyalMovies to Musicals Comes to Glasgow's Theatre Royal
February 15, 2023

Movies to Musicals returns with a bang, but this time at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow. This is the first time the show has been to this theatre and the cast are extremely excited. 
Natalie O'Donoghue's Top Shows Of The DecadeNatalie O'Donoghue's Top Shows Of The Decade
February 13, 2023

BWW reviewer Natalie O'Donoghue reflects on her top shows after reviewing for BroadwayWorld for a decade.
Glasgow Gets Major New Festival With Launch Of The ReelingGlasgow Gets Major New Festival With Launch Of The Reeling
February 10, 2023

The prayers of Glasgow audiences with an appetite for Scottish music have been answered, with the launch of a major new summertime festival in the city, The Reeling.
share