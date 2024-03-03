Review: BREAD AND BREAKFAST, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Bread and Breakfast is the latest play in the Spring/Summer A Play, A Pie and A Pint programme. Written by Kirsty Halliday and directed by Laila Noble, Bread and Breakfast is co-presented by Traverse Theatre and Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Irene (Maureen Carr) has been running the dilapidated B&B 'Nessie's Lodge' in the Highlands for many years and she dreams of retirement. Jo (Erin Elkin) took a temporary position for the summer, but she just can't seem to get away. Things are turned upside down for the pair when a hotel inspector (James Peake) turns up to assess whether they can hold onto their one-star rating...

Bread and Breakfast is a farcical comedy where events go wrong at every turn. The hotel inspector is sampling the breakfast when Irene and Jo find him slumped dead on the table. They attempt to hide his body when a policeman (also played by James Peake) enters the property for an entirely different matter. The show has been well cast and the trio work well together in this organised chaos.

The hour-long run time is perfect for this show, any longer and it runs the risk of outstaying its welcome. As it is, some excellent twists and turns are crammed into this script making it a whirlwind caper and an enjoyable lunchtime play.