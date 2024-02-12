Review: BEND IT LIKE BERTIE, Pavilion Theatre Glasgow

Last weekend sparked a very different theatrical audience - mostly male, all sporting green, ready to watch a unique piece catered to Celtic football fans. For the first time ever, I saw a very long-line to the men's toilets at interval and virtually no-one at the ladies! The piece had some decent jokes and an interesting (although strange) plotline, but only works for this very specific demographic.

50-year-old Denise Mullen (Alyson Orr) is divorced, has two kids, a stressful job and cares for her elderly father. The only thing keeping her sane is her beloved Celtic. When she meets footballer legend Bertie Auld (Des McLean) doing a talk at the local library, he transforms into a Willy Wonka-esque character with a top hat and cane.

He takes her to the 10:30 tardis (an homage to Auld's nickname on the pitch) and they travel back to 1965. Unfortunately the tardis breaks, so Denise is stuck there for two months. She meets her younger father (Paul J Corrigan) who fancies her (a plot even they admit is stolen from 'Back to the Future') and they witness the rise of Celtic from downbeat football club to nine-in-a-row champions.

The play raises some interesting themes - how football and its fans has changed over the years and the impact of getting older on our ambitions. There are fun interactive elements including songs, jokes and breaking-the-fourth-wall. However, the plot deviates significantly from being about football, with extra fluff that felt unnecessary. Most jokes feel very esoteric - you'll get them if you're a Celtic fan, otherwise you'll be left in the dark. The set left much to be desired - it was too simple, with occasionally blurry video projections accompanied by a few chairs.

I wouldn't give it a red-card because the hardcore Celtic fans in the audience definitely enjoyed themselves, additionally I feel I know more about the club's history. However if you aren't a football fan, you'll probably be confused.

Bend It Like Bertie ran at the Pavilion Theatre

Image Credit: Pavilion Glasgow