Review: ANTIGONE, Perth Theatre

An ancient play with a contemporary message, Perth Youth Theatre’s Antigone tells us to never underestimate a powerful woman, or talented young people.

Director Jordan Blackwood brings us a fresh retelling of Sophocles’ classic tale - Antigone confronts King Creon who declares her brother Polyneices’ body can’t be buried. Antigone tries to bury him anyway, so Creon banishes her to be buried alive in a cave. Unfortunately Creon’s decision proves detrimental to his family and, eventually, himself. The piece has live music, atmospheric singing, shadow-dancing, great acting and impressive design choices.

Completely convincing as the menacing Creon, Igor Książak does this challenging role justice, carefully crafting his descent from despotism to madness. Jenni Brown’s Eurydice and Ruby Vass’ Antigone are mighty symbols of female willpower and resilience, with tragic downfalls beautifully conveyed by both actresses. A special mention must be given to Flynn Watts, who in his smaller role as ‘Watchman’ somehow managed to bring some delightful humour into the tragic tale.

Cameron Squires’ lights were a stand-out, cleverly creating different settings and reflecting the characters’ downfalls. For example, an LED frame was propelled above Antigone showcasing the cave engulfed around her after her banishment. Lights were well-complimented by Adam Tucker’s sounds, which included eeriily effective music composed by Bethany Tennick.

The costumes left much to be desired, and I would have loved some more modernisation in the piece. However overall I’d definitely recommend it – if you don’t know the plot, look it up first!

Antigone is at Perth Theatre until 18 February.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic