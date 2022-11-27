Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: AN EDINBURGH CHRISTMAS CAROL, Lyceum Theatre

Nov. 27, 2022 Â 
As is the case most years, there is an abundance of A Christmas Carols appearing on stage all over the country. This version is adapted by Tony Cownie after Charles Dickens and takes a fresh approach to the story by having it set in Edinburgh. Originally staged at the Lyceum in 2019, the production returns for the 2022 Christmas season.

It's Victorian times in Edinburgh and the the city dwellers have a well-known and much-loved furry wee pal. Known as Greyfriars Bobby, the terrier spends his days sitting on the grave of his master old Jock. Jock passed away the previous year after being evicted by his heartless landlord, Ebeneezer Scrooge (Crawford Logan). It is city law that dogs must have a license and as Bobby has no owner, the dog catcher is on the lookout for him.

The stunning backdrop for the piece is the show of Edinburgh castle, looming over the stage as people try and find merriment in a place where the celebration of Christmas has been banned. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is awoken by the ghost of his old business partner who informs him that three further ghosts will arrive and each will teach him some sort of lesson.

A word of warning though, while An Edinburgh Christmas Carol is a beautiful family show and there is a lot for children to love, some of the ghosts prove a bit too much for younger members of the audience. The ghost of Jacob Marley is delightfully spooky but a few little ones had to be taken out of the auditorium. The ghosts of Christmas past and present are fun and colourful but the ghost of Christmas future is also a bit much for some, appearing as a headless apparition.

While all the spirit of the classic novel is still here, An Edinburgh Christmas Carol feels like a brand new story. It's beautiful to look at and the puppets of Bobby and Tiny Tim bring an extra bit of magic to the proceedings. It's a little bit dark in places but overall heartwarming and will leave you feeling full of festive joy.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic




