Review: ALADDIN, Perth Theatre

Barrie Hunter’s playful fairytale is staged with dynamic design and engaging musical numbers, but the jokes lack edge.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Photo 3 Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
Review: THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh Photo 4 Review: THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Review: ALADDIN, Perth Theatre

Review: ALADDIN, Perth Theatre Perth Theatre presents a Scottish twist on the classic tale written and directed by Barrie Hunter, who also plays Aladdin and Hank E's mammy Magarita McTwankie. In their humble abode of Killicrankie, the family are in a stressful spin trying to keep their laundry business afloat while the evil Countess Abigail McTwankie searches impatiently for the cave of pleasures, treasures and immeasurable measures.

Meanwhile, newcomer Heather sparks an intriguing conundrum in the search for a missing parent. The piece is enjoyable for children, but slightly misses the mark for adults.

The set design resembles mismatched purple and green Scottish tartan - a clever nod to the show's local charm with a funky twist. In true panto fashion, costumes, lights, video walls and sound combine to form a delightfully tacky array of colour. The flying carpet scene in particular is visually stunning. The dynamic design is strongly complimented by vibrant parodic musical numbers, including tunes by Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston, Shania Twain and even Queen.

However, the production feels let down by its long-winded storyline. Things pick up significantly in Act 2, but the beginning takes a while to get going. The humour is very much catered to children - nothing wrong with that, but it misses the subtle adult humour that makes pantomimes so agelessly enjoyable.

The actors did their best with what they had - Tiger Mitchell's Aladdin is immensely charismatic (particularly in his solo song), Euan Somers' Hank is charmingly daft and Helen Logan as Abigail is the ultimate super-villain. Barrie Hunter is a fabulous Dame and Kirsty Malone is a quirky, relatable 'Jeannie,' yet both don't have enough stage-time. The comedic highlights were the occasional off-script 'breaking the fourth wall' moments showing the cast's quick wit beyond the confines of the story.

The piece ties up with an important message showcasing a welcome new interpretation of Aladdin's story: instead of "wishing our lives away," we should "live in the moment." Although adults won't be laughing off their seats, it's certainly a fun one to occupy the weans!

Aladdin is at Perth Theatre until 31 December.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Award Winning Lea Salonga Returns With Dazzling New Tour Photo
Award Winning Lea Salonga Returns With Dazzling New Tour

Lea will launch the tour with her first return to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the iconic venue where she made her name as the original Miss Saigon 35 years ago – ahead of bringing her spine-tingling vocals to the Festival Theatre on Sunday June 30.

2
Review: ALADDIN, Macrobert Arts Centre Photo
Review: ALADDIN, Macrobert Arts Centre

Get ready for a disco inferno, as we join the McTwank family in the town that Stirling Stella almost forgot- Discotopia. Here lives widow Marge O'Reen McTwank, owner of the last laundrette in town. Her oldest daughter, Aladdin, is wildly in love with Prince Jasper but can love survive the grease stains and smell of fabric conditioner?

3
Xiomaros Big Apple Street Photography To Return To Scotland Photo
Xiomaro's Big Apple Street Photography To Return To Scotland

'Discover the captivating street photography of New York artist Xiomaro in his latest exhibition at the Glasgow Gallery of Photography.'

4
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, PACE at the Art Department, Paisley Photo
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, PACE at the Art Department, Paisley

Panto is back! Join CHRIS ALEXANDER and ALAN ORR this Christmas for PACE Theatre Company’s 34th annual pantomime.

From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a world citizen with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is currently pursuing another in English Literature. She loves everything theatre-related and is excited to be writing for B... Mary Baillie">(read more about this author)

Review: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA, New Athenaeum TheatreReview: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA, New Athenaeum Theatre
Review: DIRTY DANCING, King's Theatre GlasgowReview: DIRTY DANCING, King's Theatre Glasgow
Review: QUIZ: THE COUGHING MAJOR MILLIONAIRE SCANDAL, King's Theatre GlasgowReview: QUIZ: THE COUGHING MAJOR MILLIONAIRE SCANDAL, King's Theatre Glasgow
Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, Festival Theatre, EdinburghReview: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Videos

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Video
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Adam Flood: Remoulded in Scotland Adam Flood: Remoulded
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/16-3/16)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage in Scotland Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/03-2/03)
Lou Conran: Tangent in Scotland Lou Conran: Tangent
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/16-5/16)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (1/20-1/20)
Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore! in Scotland Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/24-11/24)
Paddy McDonnell: Stories in Scotland Paddy McDonnell: Stories
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/19-1/19)
Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour in Scotland Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared in Scotland Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You