Review: AGANEZA SCROOGE, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

It's time once again for the jewel in my theatre-going calendar- the press night for the annual Tron Theatre pantomime. This year’s offering is Aganeza Scrooge and it is written by Johnny Mcknight, directed by Sally Reid and designed by Kenny Miller with Ross Brown as musical director and composer.

Writer Johnny McKnight is starring in the Macrobert panto in Stirling this year so taking the lead in Aganeza Scrooge is the sensational Louise McCarthy. Aganeza is absolutely minted and she doesn't see why anyone less fortunate than her is any of her concern. With her designer handbags and extravagant home in the Merchant City, it's easy to pretend that the people on the Dickensian streets and the poor house have nothing to do with her.

Aganaza's employee Cratchit (Julie Wilson Nimmo) is dismayed to find that they are expected to work Christmas Day, especially with their son Tiny Tim (Kyle Gardiner) unwell with some sort of unspecified life-threatening condition. McCarthy plays this role to perfection, she's bold, brash and absolutely hilarious. On Christmas Eve she is awoken in the night by a spirit who tells her she will be visited by three ghosts to show her the past, the present and the future.

It's unusual to see a version of A Christmas Carol done as a pantomime and it is a refreshing change to see a fun, camp interpretation of the story. Katie Barnett takes on a few roles in the show but is particularly wonderful as Ghost Of Christmas Present, portrayed in the form of yee-haw Aberdonian Barbie. While the script is incredible, I get a sense that some of the lines are ad-libbed by the tight-knit cast.

There's plenty in this panto for everyone, musical theatre fans will love the original songs, kids will love the spectacle and Julie Wilson Nimmo's take on Wee Jimmy Krankie and adults will love the topical gags.

Aganeza Scrooge has all the elements of a classic panto but with a fun and fresh feel to it. The cast are fantastic and this makes for a hugely enjoyable festive night out.