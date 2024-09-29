Review: 2/3RDS OF A THREESOME (AND FRIENDS), Monkey Barrel Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“If it isn’t the dregs of the Fringe”

While living in New York, I was first introduced to comedy shows through 2/3rds of A Threesome (and Friends). The show is hosted by AJ Holmes and Caitlin Cook, two singer-songwriters who created the duo known as 2/3rds of A Threesome. Both have their own solo careers as well, with Holmes being most well-known for his involvement in Team StarKid and his time as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway and Cook having her own show, The Writing on the Stall, running at the Fringe this year.

The duo make a fantastic pair on stage, with both singing and Holmes on keyboard with Cook on guitar. Their voices are both strong individually but also blend together in a lovely manner. They played one of my favourite songs of theirs, one that has lyrics that are entirely composed of what their friend Emily has said in her sleep like “. Another one of their songs about having social anxiety leads to the pair making out on stage to cheers from audience members - it is revealed that they are engaged.

Along with performing several of their songs together, including a introductory song that establishes the rules of the show while telling the audiences members that they’re all “too sexy,” Holmes and Cook have also brought along their “friends,” fellow comedians who are performing at the Fringe. Our first “friend” of the night is Chris Turner, a freestyle rapper, coming up with raps on the spot based on audience interactions. I had seen Chris’s solo show, Vegas, Baby! last year I was familiar with his work and his style of comedy, but one of the perks of doing improvised rap is that it’s something new every time! At this particular show, he performed a rap about Planet of the Apes, the goddess Hecate, houseplants, Mary Poppins and Quagmire from Family Guy, with Holmes and Cook playing music and beatboxing along with him.

I had just seen Catherine Cohen’s solo show the night before seeing 2/3rds of A Threesome (and Friends), so her condensed version of one-hour production was made up of bits I had seen merely 24 hours ago, but Cohen is such a talented performer that I believe I could see versions of Come For Me every night without getting bored. She has an incredible talent of winning the audience over within seconds, even the more subdued UK crowds at a midnight show.

Tiff Stevenson gives a great set, including the iconic line, “I care about the environment. I’m a stepmom, I’m recycling.” I loved hearing about her cat, Bumble, whom Stevenson believes is a red-pilled men’s right activist, something hilarious to picture. Holmes accompanies with some jazzy music, making it feel like a cabaret. Stevenson’s time ends with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” only sung by Eric Cartman from South Park, certainly a funny way to end! After Stevenson performs, as a special treat, we are given a preview of a brand-new song written by Holmes and Cook, titled “People Party.” It’s a bit repetitive but quite catchy and I look forward to seeing it developed in the future.

The final “friend” of the night is Blake Everett, a comedian who has a tendency to make some truly terrible (in a good way!) puns using a range of props, with the highlight being a moment in which Everett introduces to a jazz apple, AKA an apple with googly eyes scatting to music. Most of the jokes Everett told without the props were a bit too intense for my liking, especially one with a focus on masturbation. There is, however, a great impression of a child giving Communion on the playground that I enjoyed!

Ultimately, 2/3rds of A Threesome (and Friends) is a great way to not only experience some fantastic music but also be introduced to a range of comedians whose shows you might want to watch in the future.

2/3rds of A Threesome ran until 24 August at Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel 1

