Citizens Theatre Announce First Director of Producing

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The Citizens Theatre is delighted to announce that Callum Smith will be joining the company as its first Director of Producing. Callum is currently Director of Producing at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh. He will join the Citz in September.



Biography

Callum Smith is a theatre producer based in Glasgow. He has been Director of Producing at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh since 2023, overseeing significant change in the theatre's producing model in that time including the development of large-scale commercial partnerships, international co-productions and the introduction of a successful visiting programme. Key projects during his tenure include the musicals Wild Rose, which transfers to New York Theatre Workshop later this year, and One Day which has recently announced a west end transfer to the Garrick Theatre. Prior to this he spent five years in a variety of producing roles at The National Theatre of Scotland with a focus on national and international touring, and a number of digital projects during the pandemic. He has previously held roles at The Royal Court Theatre in London and the Tron Theatre in Glasgow, and spent many years as a freelance producer working with independent artists and theatre companies across Scotland.

Quotes

Callum Smith said:

"I'm so excited to be joining the Citizens Theatre at this pivotal time in the company's history. As a Glaswegian, the Citz means so much to me and its connection with the city and with the Gorbals community has always been an inspiration for what a civic theatre can be. The new building is a beautiful and fitting home for the company's ambitions, and I'm really looking forward to joining the team to develop an exciting programme for the years ahead. I've loved my time at the Lyceum and I'm sad to be leaving my brilliant colleagues there, but I look forward to continuing to work closely together on a range of exciting collaborations between the two theatres."

Dominic Hill, Artistic Director, Citizens Theatre said:

"Callum brings a wealth of experience in the sector and of producing work at scale. He has forged exciting new partnerships in his current role at the Lyceum and is deeply committed to creating a thriving environment for writers, artists and theatre-makers. His appointment comes as the Citz concludes its first year of shows since reopening and it has been an extraordinary time. We have been overwhelmed with the support of returning and new audiences. We look forward to working with Callum to take forward our future programming as our new Director of Producing."

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

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