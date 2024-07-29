Recirquel's PARADISUM is Heading to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Continuing their tradition of 'cirque danse', Recirquel - Hungarian powerhouse of physical performance, mixed with intense story and immersive experience - bring Paradisum to premier at Fringe before opening in Budapest in October.

After the human/spiritual experience of IMA in 2023, Paradisum explores the myth of regenesis following the silence of a perished world.

From the creators of IMA and My Land, Paradisum works with an ethereal terminology utilizing cirque danse to discuss humanity's global concerns.

In the silence of a destroyed world, among the ever-changing, swirling natural forces of the 'fabric of life', creatures emerge. Their bodies are their means of communication as they explore an ethereal language of movement as they move through scenes of purgation, nativity, awakening and rite to reach the anima mundi (world soul)..

Weaving their way through the natural world, organically creating new forms of being, the creatures grow into existence without memories, pain or beliefs, experiencing the power of community and creating a harmonious balance with pure love and trust.

Directed and choreographed by Recirquel's Artistic Director, Bence Vági, the performance further pushes the possibilities of 'cirque danse'; a genre that combines contemporary dance and circus arts in unique and compelling new ways.

The visual element creates an atmosphere of rebirth that is both ancient and ethereal. The scenic design (co created by Bence Vági, Emese Kasza and Tamás Vladár) which merges both costume and set, and the lighting design (a joint creative process with Attila Lenzsér) are both integral to transforming the space into the 'fabric of life' which the creatures are from, of and other to.

Paradisum's unique form of language was forged over several months of development between the creative collaborators including performers Zita Horváth, Renátó Illés and Gábor Zsíros, Paradisum's co-choreographers, as well as Kristóf Várnagy, Nándor Holp and Aliz Schlecht.

Edina Szirtes composed a multifaceted soundscape in which the life-overwhelming and life-creating roar emerges from the mythical chaos, while the unconscious pulsations of human memory reveal the prayers of vanished cultures, which is brought into the space as an almost tangible element of the production by sound designer Gábor Terjék.

Paradisum is a pure yet sinister hope for rebirth, looking anxiously into the future. Can humanity preserve the purity of soul and mind of a human being free from sin? Can it find happiness in the security of the rites of communal existence?

Paradisum will be on at Assembly Roxy (Central) at 3.30pm on 2nd - 24th August (not 17th, 12th or 19th). Tickets can be booked here: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/660-recirquel-paradisum

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More