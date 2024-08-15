Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Nina Rose Carlin on SEEKING REPRESENTATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BWW caught up with Nina Rose Carlin about bringing Seeking Representation to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get involved in the world of comedy?

I am an actress, classically-trained singer and writer. A few years ago, I had an epiphany that I can do all three of these passions at once. Who knew? This led me to writing cabaret songs and performing at stand-up shows across Los Angeles, offering an entirely new world of art for me that I absolutely love. I am also a student at The Groundlings in Los Angeles, and a sketch comedy writer who most recently performed at Just For Laughs' 2024 LA Showcase.

What inspired you to create Seeking Representation?

Seeking Representation is my one-woman musical comedy all about trying to make it in Hollywood. I wrote this show because I love exploring the trope of Hollywood, and what it means to seek stardom myself. The very first song I wrote from this show is called “Nepo Baby,” and involves me banging on the door of a famous family (to be revealed at the show!) as I ask them to adopt me. This character is a heightened version of myself, as I offer an absurdist perspective to the inner world of an actor.

What was the creative process like for Seeking Representation?

Performing stand-up and at variety shows was incredibly helpful for me as I prepared for this show. There is nothing like getting a live audience reaction to your work, and you learn so much about yourself as both a performer and writer. My months leading up the Fringe were filled with stand-up, self-imposed writing retreats and creating music for the show. In Nina Rose Carlin: Seeking Representation, you'll hear original compositions by Josh Wiener (who also happens to be my husband!). As we are in a blues-rock band in real life, you'll definitely hear some of that influence throughout the show. In addition, you'll hear original music by Joe Casper and see direction by Brandon Ferruccio.

What is it like bringing Seeking Representation to the Fringe?

It's been a whirlwind and incredibly affirming as an artist. There's an unparalleled energy at Fringe as it's filled with passionate artists and theatre lovers who crave those moments of enlightenment one finds in a theatre as you do. On any given day after my show, I'm performing at stand-up shows around the city, in addition to catching as much theatre as I can. In many ways, it reminds me of my Jewish sleepaway camp, only it's a camp for adults who love the arts and it's set in the stunning city of Edinburgh. I'll take it!

How do you combine stand-up, storytelling and musical comedy in this cabaret show?

My show takes you to the underbelly of Hollywood and back and is inspired by my time being an actress in LA. Through stand-up, storytelling, and musical comedy, I take you on a wild ride through the ins and outs of “making it,” all told through an absurd character version of myself. It's essentially a one-woman variety show and truly exhilarating from start to finish.

What is it like to be bringing your own story to the stage as a comedy cabaret?

It has been an amazing experience to develop this show. I just had a sold-out performance at LA's Electric Lodge in July, which was the first time a live audience had seen the show in its entirety. Since then, this show has changed so much, as I'm always adding in pop culture moments that are au currant (and for a UK audience!). Being able to do this show twelve days in a row is an incredible opportunity to fine-tune, perfect and explore.

What do you hope audiences take away from Seeking Representation?

I hope audiences walk away with a feeling of utter delight and surprise. My show is incredibly zany, funny and will keep you on your toes!

How would you describe Seeking Representation in one word?

Delightful.

Seeking Representation runs from 12 to 24 August (no performance on 18 August) at theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall - Theatre 2 at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Photo Credit: Logan Bingham

Sponsored content

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More