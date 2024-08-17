Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Meg Chizek on HOW TO GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BWW caught up with Meg Chizek about bringing How to Give Up on Your Dreams to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get started in the world of comedy?

After graduating with a BFA in dance, I moved to New York, where people told me I was funny and should try this thing called improv, so I signed up for a UCB class and . . . Hated it. After what I thought would be my big break as a dancer, I felt empty and creatively unfulfilled, so I made the unhinged decision to sign up for a stand up class . . . And loved it! But the class ended in March 2020, so my comedy journey was put on pause for a couple of years until I found the incredible ladies of the LaughtHER Collective, an all female comedy school. Christi Somers and Hope D (the founders) were such an inspiration and so supportive in helping me find my comedic voice.

Can you tell us a bit about How to Give Up on Your Dreams?

How To Give Up on Your Dreams is a comedic rendition of a slowly unfolding identity crisis, but with tap dance. Audiences will follow along as I pursue my childhood dream to be a dancer and eventually learn it is okay to let my dreams change and grow as I myself change and grow. Throughout the show I learn to trust myself and accept the twists, turns and pirouettes of life.

What inspired you to create How to Give Up on Your Dreams?

I always wanted to write a show about my relationship with dance and how much it meant to me. Writing this show was cathartic after I myself pivoted from a lifelong dream. I wanted to share my journey, genuine experience and love of performing.

What was the creative process like for How to Give Up on Your Dreams?

I knew I wanted to create a show that incorporated dance and comedy but I wasn't always sure how. I just started journaling on the topic. At one point, the show was only going to focus on auditioning as a professional dancer and in another iteration, I was only going to focus on my experience as a dance major. I ended up taking a class with Written in Brooklyn that helped me outline the entire show and give it a framework. I did a read-through with a group of friends at a small studio in Broadway Dance Center last August and from there, the show started to have legs. I started working with my brilliant director, Carly Polistina, earlier this spring, and her creative vision has helped shape this show immensely!

How do you combine comedy, storytelling and existentialism into the show?

I think all artists have a run-in with existentialism in their creative pursuits - art and existentialism go hand and hand! I also think if you don't laugh about the chaos that is our existence, then life is just sad and boring. I feel like I live my life in a funny little existential way, so combining them all came naturally.

What is it like bringing How to Give Up on Your Dreams to the Fringe?

Bringing this show to the Fringe is overwhelming and exciting. I wanted to participate and be a part of this amazing festival - even if I failed, I wanted to have the experience. I am producing the show myself which has been a wee bit stressful with all the paperwork and deadlines (not to mention converting pounds to dollars!) but I am grateful for how it has pushed me. It feels like a dream come true, which I realise is ironic because the show is in fact about giving up on said dreams. I am just in awe of the talent here and cannot believe I get to be a part of it!

What do you hope audiences take away from How to Give Up on Your Dreams?

I hope audiences can feel at peace with how their own dreams have grown and changed. I hope they are able to trust themselves and know that their value does not come from their careers or hobbies. Being a performer is a crazy career path to choose and not for the faint of heart, so I also hope that artists can relate to the ups and downs of show biz that I showcase in my story.

How would you describe How to Give Up on Your Dreams in one word?

Heartfelt.

How to Give Up on Your Dreams runs from 19 to 24 August at Greenside @ George Street - Fern Studio at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Sponsored content

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More