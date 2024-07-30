Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Chris Vuk on BABY SHARK AND TAILS OF THE SEVEN SEAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BWW caught up with Chris Vuk about bringing Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get involved in the worlds of music and theatre?

I've been a violinist since the age of six and entered the world of professional music after attending a music conservatory at the age of sixteen. After touring professionally with the Boston String Quartet for ten years and collaborating with Sesame Street, John Mayer and Paul Simon among others, I took a hiatus to enter the world of early childhood education. My wife and I created a music-based childcare business out of Cambridge, Massachusetts and opened twelve schools. In recent years, I have returned to the stage as a solo artist and collaborator. With twelve years of work in the world of early childhood music and planning interactive children's events, working with young children is a part of my persona and something I am excited to bring to children's theatre for the first time.

Can you tell us a bit about your show, Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas?

Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas is an immersive musical experience in which audience members travel to different lands around the world, seeking a lost friend while experiencing the sights and sounds of each culture through song, magic and story. Children participate in a choose-your-own-adventure style programme, encountering a variety of friendly beasts along the way such as kangaroos, elephants and crabs! On this multimedia voyage, audiences will visit diverse parts of the globe including Japan, Australia and Brazil, joining the cast in songs and dances of the world while being mesmerised by magical exploits along the way.

What was the creative process like for Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas?

After working in early childhood music for twelve years, I have written over seventy children's books and published 136 children's songs, most of which are available online. After dabbling in live children's events in Colorado during 2023 and early 2024, with thousands of children attending my events, I quickly found that there was something special here. In planning a new show for my Fringe premiere, I decided to take the iconic character of Baby Shark (who is in the public domain, BTW) and integrate her (I changed the gender) into an Around the World in 80 Days- esque show that would partner her with the main character of my own books, Rocky the Fiddlefox.

What is it like creating an immersive show where audience members can influence the show itself?

My goal with this show is to mimic the fun and excitement of a children's music class in live theatre. I feel that I thrive on the interactivity of working with young children and the unexpected element and zaniness of not knowing what they might say. We have purposefully integrated over twenty different interactive elements into the show.

How do you combine music and magic to tell the story of Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas?

Something very special about this show is that it is the first time that I am performing side by side with my children. I am a father to three boys and a daughter, and all four children have participated in the show. My daughter as a voice actor, my middle son as a helper and my other two sons as performers in the show. The magical element of the show was inspired by a David Copperfield magic performance that my two sons and I saw in Las Vegas last summer. We were transfixed, and it resulted in my youngest son (eight-year old) developing a love for magic. We integrated this into the show by using magic as a way for the characters in our show to transport from country to country by means of magical power (which the audience helps us generate via applause). Music is a storytelling part of the show and helps us to introduce the country, teach the children some humorous dance moves and propel the story forward.

What is it like bringing Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas to the Edinburgh Fringe?

It's such a thrill! I attended the Fringe in 2019 as an audience member for the first time, fell in love with the city and was convinced that this was the greatest arts event on Earth! With all the incredible acts happening simultaneously, it does feel a bit intimidating and I'm a bit overwhelmed with everything that needs to be done! However, I am so excited and honoured that our show was chosen to participate in this wonderful event and am looking forward to creating something that can hopefully return each year as a regular part of the Fringe!

What do you hope audiences take away from Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas?

First, I hope audiences have a lot of fun attending our show! My desire is also that children might hear music from some parts of the world that they've never encountered before, and may perhaps spark some questions of “What was that?” or “Why did that sound so different?”

How would you describe Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas in one word?

Musicallymagical!

Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas runs from 31 July to 18 August at Gilded Balloon Patter House - Dram at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Photo Credit: Gabriela Issa Chacon

