Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust Announce Winners Of The TAYken By Me Photography Competition

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust are delighted to announce the winners of the TAYken By Me photography competition which celebrates the picturesque Tayside landscape and encourages local communities and visitors to capture what they love about Highland Perthshire.

Launched last October, as part of the theatre's Shades of Tay project, the contest, which had over 100 entries from not just Perthshire but from around the world, is an exciting and inspiring new Photography Competition for amateur photographers of all ages to find the ultimate pictures showcasing Perthshire's beautiful landscape.

TAYken By Me was split into five categories in the competition which were Young People, Trees of the Tay, Wildlife of the Tay, Architecture of the Tay, and Hidden Details of the Tay.

In all categories, the judges looked for originality, creativity, and technique. Judging the competition were Photographers Cat Burton and Alan McCredie, Constance Boddice PR & Marketing Officer at Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust and Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Associate Director Amy Liptrott.

Cat Burton, from Cat Burton Photography said:

"We had a lot of fantastic entries to the competition. One of my favourites was the Wildlife category - it was amazing to see so many species photographed along the Tay. The Young People's category was excellent too - we have a lot of great young photographers in the area. Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who submitted photos."

Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Associate Director Amy Liptrott said:

"The landscape of Perthshire is so beautiful, and all entrants captured something really special in their photographs. Judging the competition was not easy but what a fantastic challenge we had! Thank you to everyone who shared their images with us. We look forward to celebrating with the winners in due course!"

PR & Marketing Officer at Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust Constance Boddice added:

"Thank you so much to everyone who submitted entries to the photography competition - we were well and truly overwhelmed by the variety and beauty of the entries! The River Tay is such an iconic waterway, and the countryside surrounding it has certainly been represented in all its beauty by the photographers. We hope you all had a great time getting out with your cameras, and congratulations to the winners.

The first prize winners in each category are:

Trees of the Tay

Andy Moir from Strathtay, with an image entitled Rising Sun on the Tay, Logierait

Wildlife of the Tay

Gavin Logie from Perth with an image taken at Almondbank, Perth and Kinross

Architecture of the Tay

Georgina White from Eyemouth with an image of the Bridge at Kenmore

Hidden Details of the Tay

Melanie O'Flynn from Glenlyon with an image of lichen on a wall at Bridge of Balgie Glenlyon

Young People

Arabella Cruickshank from Pitlochry with an image of ice on barbed wire

Two runners up awards were also awarded in each category.

An exhibition to celebrate the TAYken By Me winners will be hosted in the new studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre when the building reopens next year. All images will also be displayed on the Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust websites.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust would like to thank Cat Burton Photography, Dunkeld House Hotel, Perthshire Wildlife, Scottish Crannog Centre, and The Highland Chocolatier for all their support in donating prizes for the winners

For further information visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com and http://www.rivertayway.org/