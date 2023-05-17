Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage BRIEF ENCOUNTER Beginning Next Month

Brief Encounter, Noël Coward's tale of forbidden passion and middle-class restraint is set to enchant theatre audiences this summer, when Pitlochry Festival Theatre stages the first in-house staging in Scotland of Emma Rice's acclaimed stage adaptation of one of the most iconic love stories ever told.

Directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman, this exciting new stage production with original music by Stu Barker, will run from 16 June until 29 September.

When a chance encounter in a train station tearoom kindles a timid, yet passionate, love affair between a married doctor and a suburban housewife, the two are forced to question if it's worth risking everything for the sake of love.

Tender and joyous, Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Brief Encounter has all the drama of David Lean's masterpiece film and all the emotional ups and downs of a rollercoaster ride.

Emma Rice adapted Noel Coward's screenplay for David Lean's iconic 1945 movie, Brief Encounter, featuring Celia Johnson as Laura and Trevor Howard as Alec, which was in turn based on Coward's one-act play Still Life, written a decade earlier.

Leading Brief Encounter's exciting cast will be acclaimed Scottish actor Kirsty Stuart (Adventures with the Painted People and Faith Healer, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Othello, Frantic Assembly, Call The Midwife, BBC and Shetland, BBC Scotland) as Laura and Matthew Trevannion (War Horse, National Theatre World Tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night, West End and Othello, Frantic Assembly) as Alec.

The cast will also feature Matthew Churcher (Animal Farm, National Tour/Fiery Angel & Birmingham Rep, Peter Pan, National Theatre/Bristol Old Vic and White Teeth, Kiln Theatre); Keith Macpherson (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Waiting for Godot, Citizens Theatre and Stan and Ollie, BBC Films); Rachael McAllister (Little Women and A Christmas Carol, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Joseph Tweedale (The Meaning of Zong, Bristol Old Vic and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Theatre Clwyd) and Kristin Weichen Wong (Field- Something For The Future Now, Edinburgh International Festival).

Brief Encounter is directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman, featuring original music composed by Stu Barker directed by Richard Reeday; set design by Jen McGinley, costumes by Julie Carlin; lighting by Jeanine, sound by Toby McFarlane and movement direction by Lesley Hutchison, who is also the Associate Director.

Director Elizabeth Newman said, "Brief Encounter is one of the most enduring stories of all time; it is a tale of love and heartache that remains keenly relevant eighty years after it was first produced. I love the piece because it explores the complex bargains all we make in our lives and how, although hard, in the end we must make very difficult decisions. Very faithful Noel Coward's epic film, the play is very funny and very moving. Emma Rice's stage adaptation also includes some fantastic music. An audience can expect to enjoy classic Coward musical numbers performed live by our brilliant Ensemble as they journey through the brief encounter of the fated Laura and Alec."