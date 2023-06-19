Pitlochry Festival Theatre Hosts 'A Play, A Pie, and a Pint' With Uma Nada-Rajah's THE GREAT REPLACEMENT

Performances run from 3 to 8 July.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

For the very first time Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be playing host to the world famous A Play, A Pie and A Pint (PPP) when it welcomes Uma Nada-Rajah’s (Exodus, National Theatre of Scotland) dark new comedy The Great Replacement from 3 to 8 July.

Co-presented with Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Macrobert Arts Centre in association with Dundee Rep Theatre, The Great Replacement follows Fi as she finds out that her daughter Lu is picking an unusual choice of sperm donor that reveals her own racial biases and leads to her taking a DNA test with surprising results. It is a darkly funny romp through intergenerational politics and the absurdities and peculiarities of race.

The Great Replacement cast features Irene Macdougall (member of Dundee Rep Ensemble for over twenty years), Hannah Donaldson  (Monarch of the Glen, Pitlochry Festival Theatre  and Granite Harbour and Shetland, BBC and The Crown, Netflix) and  Adam Buksh (Scot Squad, BBC Scotland and Cinderella, Ayr Gaiety). The production is directed by A Play, A Pint and A Pint’s Artistic Director Jemima Levick.

Playwright Uma Nada Rajah said: 

"I'm really delighted to be bringing The Great Replacement to Pitlochry Festival Theatre for their first ever A Play, A Pie and A Pint experience. I hope it will give audiences a chuckle and something to chew on." 

Director Jemima Levick added: 

“I'm absolutely delighted that A Play, A Pie and A Pint will be making its inaugural appearance at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, this Summer.  Expanding the reach of our artists and productions is one of our key ambitions, so to reach the beautiful Perthshire landscape is something to really look forward to.  I'm especially delighted to be bringing a show by one of Scotland's most exciting writers, who I have no doubt will deliver something special for our first outing.” 

A Play, A Pie and A Pint is the most prolific producer of new writing in the UK, producing 31 brand-new plays a year, alongside the wildly popular Òran Mór Christmas and Summer pantomimes. Its core principles remain the same: to present a new play every week at lunchtime, which lasts for under an hour, with a pie and a pint included in the price of every ticket. 

The Great Replacement runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 3-8 July at 1pm. Each ticket will include a pie and a pint, with a vegetarian and soft drink/ non-alcoholic beer option also available. To book tickets visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com or call 01796 484626.




Recommended For You