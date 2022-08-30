Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Michael Rosen Meets the Cast of SAD BOOK at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Aug. 30, 2022  

Below, check out photos of Michael Rosen meeting the cast of Sad Book last weekend at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

201 Dance Company made a welcome return to Edinburgh Festival Fringe, premiering a new show at ZOO Southside's Main House. Inspired by Michael Rosen's award-winning novel, this dance adaptation of Sad Book is a visually inventive, moving story of navigating complex emotions in the midst of everyday life. In this personal story of loss, a father explores the disconnection between what we feel and what we show, and different ways we deal with sadness. Sad Book makes the personal universal, retelling the story through dance, physical theatre and animation. The production features original music.

"It's miraculous to see something I've written transformed into what I'll call a dance drama. It feels like watching myself from the outside in and I'm totally moved by it." Michael Rosen

Developed by choreographer and 201 Dance Company Artistic Director, Andrea Walker, Sad Book was the third production by this Edinburgh Festival Fringe favourite who are renowned for presenting emotional, evocative pieces. Andrea Walker describes reading Michael Rosen's SADBOOK as being the first time he felt his own mental health was directly 'spoken to'. The beauty in the simplistic, conversational language created a pathway into the complex emotion of sadness and Andrea's vision for his dance theatre adaptation began from the moment he read the final page. 201 Dance are honoured to be trusted by Michael to adapt such an important piece of work.

Sad Book will announce their UK tour soon.

Photo Credit: johannarachell

