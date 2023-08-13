Photos: First Look at BACON at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The production runs at Summerhall’s Cairns Lecture Theatre until 27 August ahead of transferring to Bristol Old Vic from 12-16 September.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard

Hannah Farley-Hills for HFH Productions’ multi-award-winning production of Bacon by Sophie Swithinbank has opened to sell-out performances at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The production runs at Summerhall’s Cairns Lecture Theatre until 27 August ahead of transferring to Bristol Old Vic from 12-16 September.

Check out production photos below!

Following five consecutive sold out shows and 92% sales across their first week, the production has become a regular on the Summerhall’s sold out board.

Farley-Hills said of the news, “I couldn't be prouder of Bacon and the public recognition it is getting at the Fringe. Every day I stand in the Summerhall courtyard and listen to people saying how moved they are by the show. The word of mouth that has been generated is extraordinary. It is a privilege to present something that has touched so many people and it is a credit to Sophie's writing and the brilliant work of the whole Bacon team.”

Winner of the Tony Craze Award and receiving a Special Commendation at this year’s Bitesize Awards for its run at London’s Riverside Studios, Bacon is an unflinching and unexpectedly humorous look at masculinity, sexuality, and power, through the dizzying lens of youth. Matthew Iliffe (Breeding – King’s Head Theatre), who received the Off West End Award for Best Director for the play’s extended critically acclaimed debut at London’s Finborough Theatre, directs the remounting.

It’s Year 10’s first day back at school. Mark is new and too scared to make friends; Darren is out of control and too scary to make friends. The two of them need each other – but neither would ever admit it.

Corey Montague-Sholay (Wendy and Peter Pan – Leeds Playhouse, The Whip, King John - RSC) and William Robinson (Britannicus – Lyric Hammersmith, Julius Caesar - RSC) reprise their Off West End Award-winning performances as Mark and Darren respectively.

Alongside Iliffe on the creative team are Natalie Johnson (Rupture - West End Women and Girls, John & Jen – Southwark Playhouse) as Set and Costume Designer, Ryan Joseph Stafford (Weight of It – New York City Center, To Start With – Sadler’s Wells) as Lighting Designer, Mwen (Wreckage – Harlow Playhouse, Edinburgh Fringe & Turbine Theatre, Who’s Holiday! – HOME & Southwark Playhouse) as Sound Designer, Jess Tucker Boyd (Hakawatis – Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare’s Globe, Nothing in a Butterfly – Omnibus Theatre) as Movement Director, Chloe Stally-Gibson as Production Manager and Ella Godbold-Holmes as Stage Manager.

Swithinbank, who won the 2023 Peggy Ramsay/Film4 Award for Bacon, said of the show’s return, “the murky and grey area of sexual exploration within friendships does not get wide representation on stage, because it is not a love story, and therefore has no specific genre. But during the run at Finborough Theatre, many people spoke to me directly about how much they connected with the story, and saw themselves in it. I am so thrilled that HFH Productions is re-mounting Bacon for the 2023 UK tour as it feels urgent and essential to share this story with audience members across the country.”

Bacon was developed as part of Soho Theatre’s Writers Lab and first performed at The Finborough Theatre, London. The production’s return is presented by Hannah Farley-Hills for HFH Productions with support from HOME, Manchester.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS

An irresistibly charming homage to the magnificent circus horses and the silent movie era. Inspired by the history of traditional horse circuses, the skilful ringmaster performs acrobatics, juggling and balancing with an amazing cast of hobby horses. As the horses take centre stage, part of the story is told in short silent movies. The artist's innovative and playful work with the hobby horses brings the magic of circus alive!

2
EDINBURGH 2023: THE ROYAL EDINBURGH MILITARY TATTOO, Edinburgh Castle Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: THE ROYAL EDINBURGH MILITARY TATTOO, Edinburgh Castle

This August, set against the spectacular backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, we will welcome local and international audiences to its new Show, Stories.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WELL HAVE NUN OF IT, Underbelly Cowgate Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WE'LL HAVE NUN OF IT, Underbelly Cowgate

Derry Girls meets Spring Awakening in this absolute triumph of new musical theatre writing. Performed by a talented young cast, this is a show that deserves a very long life. We’ll Have Nun Of It follows a year in the life of four close friends at an Irish Catholic boarding school in the 1960s. Each of the girls has their own backstory and personality, very quickly distinctive, and the dynamics between each of them are fun to watch play out.

4
Alex Edelmans JUST FOR US to Hold Benefit Performance at Edinburgh Fringe in Honour of Dir Photo
Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US to Hold Benefit Performance at Edinburgh Fringe in Honour of Director Adam Brace

Presented by Alex Edelman, Soho Theatre and Pleasance, tickets are now on sale for a special one-off benefit performance of Alex Edelman's award-winning JUST FOR US on Saturday 26 August at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in honour of the show's director Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares). All profits will go to an Award that will be set up in Adam Brace's name which supports talent in the way Adam did, with details to follow.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Millénniables
theSpaceUK (8/14-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You