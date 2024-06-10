Photos: First Look At NOVA New Children's Show At Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canadian acrobatic clowns Les Foutoukours will present the world premiere of their heart-warming new show at the Edinburgh Fringe. Nova follows the adventures of two young friends who love to meet in a magical secret attic to read books and play games. See photos from the production.

One day, in the depths of winter, the enchanted candles which provide light and heat go out – the children need to find a way to rekindle the flames before they freeze.

Combining gentle humour, outright hilarity, gravity-defying acrobatics and dazzling juggling, it’s ideal children’s entertainment that will delight the whole family.

The boy and girl will be played by Joaquim Verrier and Emma Verhaeghe (see separate sheet).

Les Foutoukours have appeared at the Fringe three times in the past, with their hit shows Kombini and Brotipo, earning widespread critical acclaim and being described as “masters of slapstick” by The Scotsman.

Jean-Félix Bélanger, musical director, said: “We are so looking forward to bringing Nova to the Fringe. It is a show full of laughter, acrobatics and juggling which we hope will be a delight not just for children but for everyone in the family.”

The company champions traditional circus clown techniques and seek to bring wonderment to audiences in every type of venue.

Nova is a show in which dreams take flight and anything is possible, revelling in the joy of play. It marries clowning with a celebration of childhood creativity, leaving the audience with a sense of happiness and reminded that even in dark times there is light to be found.

It also embodies the company’s emphasis on gentleness, audience interaction, and emotional diversity.

Some of the themes are drawn from Hans Christian Andersen's tale The Little Match Girl, but with a more positive storyline and outcome.

Photo Credit: JF Savaria/Benoit Z. Leroux

Comments