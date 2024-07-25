Phil Henderson to Bring SPACE COWBOY to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Phil Henderson will bring his show Space Cowboy to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 13th-25th August.

Phil Henderson is a comedian and writer hailing from Newcastle that is making waves in the comedy scene. Phil's comedic prowess was on full display at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe with his split bill show, ‘Angles of the North’, earning rave reviews. The Scotsman awarded it four stars, lauding Phil for "extracting my loudest laugh of The Fringe". Notably, one of his jokes even made it to The Telegraph's Top 11 Jokes of the festival!

Winner of the prestigious 2022 West End New Act of the Year, he's been hailed as a "Rising Star" by the We Are Funny Project.

Phil's affable yet self-deprecating stage persona creates an atmosphere where audiences feel both warm and safe, until he delivers punchlines that land like haymakers. He’s a regular on the circuit and has appeared on pro bills at The Comedy Store, Backyard Comedy Club, Dulwich Hamlet Comedy Club, The Cambridge Comedy Festival and many more.

ACT NAME

Phil Henderson

SHOW NAME

Phil Henderson: Space Cowboy

About Phil Henderson

Phil Henderson is a comedian and writer hailing from Newcastle that is making waves in the comedy scene. Phil's comedic prowess was on full display at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe with his split bill show, ‘Angles of the North’, earning rave reviews. The Scotsman awarded it four stars, lauding Phil for "extracting my loudest laugh of The Fringe". Notably, one of his jokes even made it to The Telegraph's Top 11 Jokes of the festival!

Winner of the prestigious 2022 West End New Act of the Year, he's been hailed as a "Rising Star" by the We Are Funny Project.

Phil's affable yet self-deprecating stage persona creates an atmosphere where audiences feel both warm and safe, until he delivers punchlines that land like haymakers. He’s a regular on the circuit and has appeared on pro bills at The Comedy Store, Backyard Comedy Club, Dulwich Hamlet Comedy Club, The Cambridge Comedy Festival and many more.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More