Peter Straker to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With an Evening of Musical Theatre

In Adventures of Straker, legendary performer Peter Straker will sing his catalogue of classic musical theatre hits. From shows he has starred in, to the ones that got away, this song list ensures an uncompromising evening of great tunes. Straker's performance is powered with style and skill. The songs are reimagined, revitalised - with the odd story to contextualise the importance of each song to Peter. All this is accompanied by virtuoso Gabriele Baldocci. Peter Straker is a five-star winner in Edinburgh, year on year, and is only here for five nights this August.

Peter Straker has one of the greatest, sweetest voices in British theatre; he is a unique performer who has entertained audiences for over four decades. Shooting to fame in 1968 as Hud in the seminal London production of Hair, Straker went on to appear in the original production of Tommy, then The Rocky Horror Show and The Wiz. This Edinburgh festival, Straker reprises musical theatre showstoppers from these shows and others; including his original interpretations of classics from Sweet Charity, Sunset Boulevard, Rent and Dear Evan Hansen.

Director Kerry Kyriacos Michael has had a long association with Straker, most recently directing him in the touring version of Ramps On The Moon production of Tommy (winner of Best Touring Production, by UK Theatre). Michael was also Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East from 2004 - 2017 where he won two Olivier awards, seven nominations, two Whatsonstage Awards, and Off West-End Artistic Director of the Year.

Virtuoso Gabriele Baldocci's unique style and versatile artistic personality have garnered him worldwide critical acclaim. With a wide following on the world stage, Baldocci has given concerts at venues such as Tonhalle in Zurich, Musikverein in Vienna, and Parco della Musica in Rome. An advocate for live classical improvisation, Baldocci breaks boundaries of genres and styles.

