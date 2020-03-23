Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre have released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Following recent Government advice, and with our on-going commitment to prioritise the health and wellbeing of customers, staff and their families, we are updating our response to the COVID-19 threat as below:

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre will remain closed until the end of June 2020.

As far as possible our staff will be working remotely, and we will have strict distancing procedures in place for anyone who must access either venue.

All events scheduled to take place during this period will be cancelled or rescheduled.

Where an event is rescheduled, customer tickets will remain valid for the new date.

In the event of a cancellation, customers will be entitled to a refund - less booking fee. Our Box Office will be in touch. Please bear with us if this takes a little time, our Box Office team is working as hard as they can to get through a huge volume of work. Your patience is appreciated.

We have been overwhelmed by the many messages of support from our loyal customers and we would like to reassure you that we are doing everything we possibly can to protect our amazing staff and stunning venues as we deal with this unprecedented crisis. If you could find a way to either transfer your ticket refund into a donation or a credit note, we would be incredibly grateful. Our future as a charity in the arts is very much at stake.

We will be reviewing our position as the situation evolves and will keep you updated on any further news.

In the meantime, please visit our #keepgoingtogether site through our homepage or at www.keepgoingtogether.co.uk where we will be posting daily moments of culture, chat, cookery and community to help us all as we face this crisis together.





