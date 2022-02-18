Performance And Training Opportunities Announced For Young People At Perth Theatre

The members of Perth Youth Theatre are reclaiming their place on the main Perth Theatre stage for a new production of Chaos by Laura Lomas.

11 young people aged between 12 and 18 will present the fully staged production on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 March with the support of the whole theatre team, the first time they have performed a full-scale production since before the theatre closed for restoration and redevelopment in 2014.

A symphony of interconnected scenes Chaos follows a group of young people as they search for meaning in a complicated and unstable world as, bouncing through physics, the cosmos, love and violence, they find order in the disorder of each other.

Commenting on the show and what audiences can expect, director Joanna Bowman said:

"Working with the cast of Chaos - eleven passionate, optimistic, talented young people - has been a highlight of the past year. Together we have made a play that we believe speaks to and for young people today. The ideas and images on the stage are directly from the cast's imaginations and experiences, encapsulating the excitement, confusion, and wonder of growing up. The cast have grown together, spending their weekends creating relationships, building their confidence, and making art. Wonderful art. They have created something truly special, a performance that will allow the audience a rare look into the teenage mind. We can't wait to share it."

Scotland's oldest dedicated Youth Theatre, Perth Youth Theatre has launched the career of many well-known theatre-makers, performers and broadcasters including Ewan McGregor, Colin McCredie, Michael Chakraverty and Stuart Cosgrove.

Stuart Cosgrove said:

"Perth Youth Theatre changed my life. It opened the door to a different world that not only gave me confidence and self-belief but also a lifelong passion for creativity and the performing arts."

When asked if taking part in Perth Youth Theatre has inspired them to do more theatre or maybe consider a career in the arts, a young Chaos cast member said:

"Yes, as I have been able to work with amazing directors that have let me explore my acting abilities." Others reflected on the effect that Perth Youth Theatre has had on their confidence with one saying: "I've gained more confidence in my abilities and sharing my ideas."

As further evidence of its commitment to introducing young people to the career opportunities presented by the Arts, Perth Theatre is also offering three paid bursary placements to young people in Costume, Learning and Engagement and Theatre Design.

Open to young people aged between 18 and 24 (or over 24 if disabled and/or care experienced), the bursary placements will each run for 24 weeks between April 2022 and February 2023. Applications close at 5pm on Monday 21 February. Details can be found at www.horsecross.co.uk.

For tickets and info for Chaos in Perth Theatre on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 March visit www.horsecross.co.uk, call the Horsecross Arts Ticketing team on 01738 621031 or visit them at Perth Theatre Box Office between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

There are still spaces on several Perth Youth Theatre groups as well as the theatre's Glee singing group for young people. See www.horsecross.co.uk for further info.