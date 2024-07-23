PRETTY DELUSIONAL Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pretty Delusional is a frank, funny and touching musical exploration of the twenty-something experience of dating and hook-up culture.

Pretty Delusional is a solo coming-of-age musical comedy about a horny hopeless romantic, fighting to stay true to herself in the face of rejection. Through personal storytelling, original songs and a quarter-life crisis, writer/performer Gianna Milici marches heart-first into the battle of loving too much or not at all. But most importantly, trying to not vomit in the process.

This no-holds-barred tale of a hopeless romantic’s youthful sexual adventuring, with all its agonies, ecstasies and humiliating bodily functions, is punctuated by music by Shelbie Rassler and sharply apposite lyrics by Milici. Relatable and moving, while also being silly and outrageous, PrettyDelusional’s run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe will be its UK premiere, following a sell-out preview at New York’s Rockwood Music Hall in 2023.

Born in New Jersey and raised in South Florida, Gianna Milici is a Puerto Rican/Italian actor, writer, director and comedian. She is a recent graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where she has trained at the Atlantic Acting School, Playwrights Horizons Theater School and completed a semester abroad at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Her postgraduate work includes acting in Ars Nova’s ANT Fest, Fresh Fruit Festival at the Wild Project, and in brand new works at The New Ohio Theater and the Tank. She can also be seen doing standup around NYC in venues like KGB Bar and the Slipper Room.

Shelbie Rassler studied for her Bachelor’s degree at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and graduated from the Juilliard School with a Master’s in Music Composition in 2022. She works extensively as an award-winning composer, music director and arranger in some of the most prestigious concert halls and theatres in the world, including New York’s Carnegie Hall and London West End’s His Majesty’s Theatre.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More