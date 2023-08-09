Oscar Winner Auctions Rare LORD OF THE RINGS Collectible to Support New Zealand Show at Edinburgh Fringe

Sir Richard Taylor supports Femme Natale at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Oscar Winner Auctions Rare LORD OF THE RINGS Collectible to Support New Zealand Show at Edinburgh Fringe

Lord Of The Rings Oscar winner and Wētā Workshop founder Sir Richard Taylor is auctioning a unique piece of Wētā memorabilia to support a fledgling New Zealand show during its first run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In the video below he shares the reason why he's placed the rare and valuable Paint Master of Saruman the White at Dol Guldur up for auction on TradeMe, New Zealand's version of EBay, in order to help out Femme Natale, an hilarious revue show about the perils of parenting.

With a starting bid of just 100NZD and a closing date of Thursday 17 August, this hugely desirable piece of memorabilia is set to ignite a fierce bidding war among fans of the Peter Jackson directed movie trilogy.

With their show run starting on Tuesday 15 August, Femme Natale are optimistic about both the auction and their prospects in Edinburgh.

"We simply couldn't do this trip without the support we've received from Sir Richard,

and other champions along the way. It's a big gig, we are leaving our families at home,

and taking a punt. We've performed this show at many centres and festivals around NZ

over the last five years. This will be our international debut - a fantastic opportunity to

get in one of the top five comedy festivals worldwide and we've achieved this

independently. We've already had interest from other international Fringe Festivals, and

we are attending many networking events whilst in Edinburgh." Says Director Fingal

Pollock.

More on Femme Natale

Femme Natale

Femme Natale

Dates: Aug 15th - 20th 22nd - 27th

Times: 21.05 (1h)

Venue: Just the Tonic/Cask Room

Fiercely truthful, Femme Natale is an unapologetic comic peek into the world of parenting. Femme Natale covers the world of parenting from before, during and after, in an hilarious mix of original songs, sketches, and physical comedy.

Sketches are created and performed by working parents in this astounding actor ensemble from New Zealand bringing laughs to everyone - parents or not.

According to the group, "UK viewers who've seen us have urged GET THIS TO EDFRINGE - so here we come!"

Femme Natale reminds us that there is something wholly selfless about becoming a Mum, even if it's just a brief out of character episode.

CREATIVE TEAM

Conceived & Directed by Fingal Pollock
Writers
Fingal Pollock, April Phillips, Tracey Savage and other guest writers
Performers
Fingal Pollock, April Phillips, Jeremy Nelson,Tracey Savage
Guest Edinburgh Performer Sonja Doubleday

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Femme Natale

Femme Natale

Just the Tonic/Cask Room

August 15th - 20th 22nd - 27th

21.05 (1h)

£7 - £9

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITORS

Sir Richard Taylor is a founder of Wētā Workshop, which rose to international fame after providing all the props, costumes, prosthetics and miniatures for New Zealand Director Peter Jackson's epic Lord Of The Rings movie trilogy. He and his team have been nominated for six Oscars in Make Up, Visual Effects and Costume Design, winning five.

Femme Natale are a collective of art-makers who work beautifully together to hit the mark between truth, fun and relatability. All parents themselves, the regular performers and guest artists work as actors throughout New Zealand in film, theatre and stage.

"Right on the G-Spot...hilariously X-rated, Femme Natale is a slick skit-based show based on various experiences of parenthood. From conception through to the confessions of a less-than-ideal mum, a talented and agile cast who cavort gleefully through the cleverly contrived sketches. Opens with a climax and grows better from there." Richard Mays (Stuff NZ)



RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)

Mental health features a fair bit in this lovely show, a hot topic with a number of comedians these days. And I'm all here for it. Especially Alison's understated, open and refreshing look at her own 'Menty B'. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel

Award-winning comedian Stephen Buchanan (BBC New Comedy Award and Scottish Comedian of the Year) returns to the Fringe with his unique blend of stand-up, sketch and character comedy, in this hour of daft laughs

3
Final Line-up Set For The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh Photo
Final Line-up Set For The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh

Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment), along with Prestonfield House, have announced the final details of its illustrious line-up of music, cabaret and conversation for The Fringe at Prestonfield taking place in The Stables at Prestonfield (venue 105), a new 500-seat Edinburgh venue, running from 18-27 August 2023.   

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NO LOVE SONGS, Traverse Theatre Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NO LOVE SONGS, Traverse Theatre

A new gig-theatre show featuring songs by Kyle Falconer of The View. Inspired by real-life experiences of Kyle and Laura, the story follows two new parents grappling with the challenges of parenthood and weight of postnatal depression. Through a powerful blend of music, tears, and laughter, the audience is taken on a heartfelt journey as they navigate the ups and downs of their new life.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You