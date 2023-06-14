Original Star Of SIX Annabel Marlow to Make Solo Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023

Annabel Marlow originated the role of Katherine Howard in SIX at the Edinburgh Festival at the tender age of 18. Now, the 2023 Musical Theatre Awards finalist is making her solo comedy debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a jam-packed show full of songs, jokes, stories and more.

You are invited to enjoy "... is this okay ??" a comedy gig of original music, perfect singing (not even kidding), and absolute vibes.

Imagine that you've just wandered into Annabel's uni room to hang out and she's said "hey can I play you these new songs?". And you say "Sure ok" and she says "Ok great, let me know what you think". And she plays some musical comedy songs, and she also plays some original music- not-comedy songs. Some are pop songs, some are bluesy, some are more story-telly and theatrical.

And you tell her they're really good. Because they're really good.

And then you and her chat about some of the topics in those songs, and you chat and laugh about love, and break up sex, and overthinking, and contraception and loving your friends and just how much attention one girl apparently needs...

It's a cosy, intimate, fun chill vibe but it's also a f*cking concert so get ready.

Annabel was among the 1% of applicants to gain a place on the MA Contemporary Acting course at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama; she has written songs since she was at school and started writing comedy at University.

The 24-year-old actor, comedian, musician and LAMDA graduate wants you to put down the knitting and bring a hot single friend to watch her perform all these songs and jokes about literally herself, and maybe three others.

Annabel Marlow: is this okay...? will be performed at 8.30pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 16th)

