One-Woman Show ALL THINGS CONSIDERED Makes International Debut

Painted Lion Productions has announced the international debut of the one-woman show ALL THINGS CONSIDERED at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Association with Greenside Venues. Performances are Monday to Saturday, August 12 - 17 and August 19 - 24 at Greenside @ George Street. Tickets are priced from £5 - £20, on sale now. For tickets, visit https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/all-things-considered. Advance purchase is recommended.

The "Very real, very raw" ALL THINGS CONSIDERED finds a 32-year-old Cleo (Michele Bear) in a hospital waiting room. While her father undergoes a procedure, she walks back in time to contextualize her current situation. Among the experiences she details are a broken nose, eating disorder recovery, family therapy, and fertility struggles. While at the outset, Cleo approaches her personal history with the confidence only a 16-year-old could have, saying it out loud for the first time inevitably reveals a few rattling truths to Cleo leading her to settle into her present grief with a new perspective.

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED started as a journal entry Annika Carlson wrote in therapy at age sixteen. Upon returning to the entry in her twenties, she conducted a thought experiment- had she not committed to therapy as a teenager, who is the woman she would have become? She wrote in that woman's voice, named her Cleo, and thus the play was born. During its first run at the 2021 Great Salt Lake Fringe, Carlson played the role of Cleo. For this run of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Cleo will be played by Michele Bear to demonstrate the universality of the show- Cleo is more than just Annika Carlson's foil, she is every woman's foil. In this way, the play distinguishes itself from other one-woman shows: the text is transferable. Each woman who performs the role of Cleo has the opportunity to embrace her emotions, and then release them.

The role of Cleo will be played by Michele Bear. The All-Female Creative team includes Annika Carlson (Director and Writer); Karima Karkori (Executive Producer); Carli Visconti (US Associate Producer); and Siân Landau (UK Associate Producer).

Michele Bear (Cleo) is a performing artist based in New York City. She studied Theater Performance at Marymount Manhattan College and continued her performance education at Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute where she most recently played Mazeppa in GYPSY. In addition to her work in theater, Michele works in film production, recently executive producing the short film festival The Future of Art.

Annika Carlson (Director and Writer) is a playwright and filmmaker based in Brooklyn, New York. Annika studied Film and Dramatic Writing at UCLA. Her creative work focuses on morally ambiguous women, intergenerational conflict, and personal identity in the face of tragedy. In 2021, Annika directed and performed the role of Cleo in the World Premiere of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED at the 2021 Great Salt Lake Fringe where it won the Audience Choice Award. Most recently, Annika directed the film AS WITH DOGS, an official selection of the Clermont Ferrand International Short Film Market.

"Back in 2021, I needed to play Cleo because it gave me the ability to punctuate the difference between me and the woman I feared becoming. But during those performances, I learned to love her; I couldn't relate to Cleo's self-hate anymore. I could never play her again. And thank God for that. Michele delivers a highwire performance, this show feels electrified." - Annika Carlson, Director and Writer

All performances of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED will be held at Greenside @ George Street located at 22 George St, Edinburgh UK (Mint Studio) where it will run August 12 - 24. Opening is Monday, August 12 at 10:30 GMT. Performance times on Monday through Saturday at 10:30 GMT. The show will run 50 minutes with no intermission. Ticket prices are £5 - £20. Tickets are available for purchase now https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/all-things-considered.

