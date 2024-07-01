ONE IN FOUR Heads To Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The critically acclaimed absurdist comedy, "One in Four," is making its way to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This uproarious play, which has been captivating audiences with its hilarious take on alien encounters, will be showing from Aug 2-10, 12-17, and 19-24 at TheSpace @ Surgeon's Hall - Haldane Theatre [Venue 53], at 22:55 Nicolson Street, EH8 9DW.

A Capital Fringe "Best of Fringe" pick, One in Four is a play about four strangers who move in together and shortly come into conflict, which is only natural. Each one of them is an alien, and believes the other three to be human, which is markedly less only natural. You'll laugh, you'll cry, it's only like an hour long.

After sold-out performances at Capital Fringe, FireHouse Theater, and Brooklyn Comedy Collective, the team behind "One in Four" is thrilled to bring this out-of-this-world experience to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. "One in Four" stars Chandler Matkins (NOTHIN' TO IT, FIGURE IT OUT), Becky Granger (When They See Us), Jenna Kray (Mare of Eastown, Luckiest Girl Alive), and Dixon Cashwell (Legends & Lies, VCU's Funniest Ram on Campus).

Don't miss the chance to see "One in Four" at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Tickets are available now at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/one-in-four.

