Nottingham Playhouse Awarded Survival Grant From Arts Council England Emergency Response Fund

Yesterday, Nottingham Playhouse was awarded an Emergency Response grant by Arts Council England to help ensure financial security during its period of closure due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The funding, which is intended to cover the period from the theatre shutting its doors in late March to the end of September, was revealed this morning as the Arts Council announced awards totalling £33 million to 196 of its national portfolio organisations across the country. Nottingham Playhouse receives £295,930 as a contribution to offset losses incurred over this six-month period and help the theatre through this unprecedented time.

In a joint statement, Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director Adam Penford and Chief Executive Stephanie Sirr said, "Nottingham Playhouse is very relieved to be a recipient of Arts Council Emergency Funding, created to offer financial stability to the end of September. This investment in our short term stability will buy us valuable time as we regroup and relaunch, keeping our community at the heart of what we do."

During the time that the theatre has been closed, Nottingham Playhouse has brought in various online initiatives that provide its audience with both live and recorded work as well as reaching out into the community during lockdown. Live and recorded work has included, The Revival the digital documentary series looking back on past productions, The National Theatre at Home's online screening of the Nottingham Playhouse 2018 production of The Madness of George III starring Mark Gatiss and the recent live Zoom performances of the family show Noah and The Peacock, which is back over the summer due to demand. Community and participation work has included Shine youth theatres along with a classes and courses programme online (via Zoom).

In April Nottingham Playhouse, which relies on ticket sales for over 70% of its income, launched The Curtain Up Appeal. With no immediate end in sight to the enforced closure, this remains in operation as a way in which audiences can contribute to the theatre's re-opening and the future. Details can be found here - https://www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/support/curtain-up-appeal/.

Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You