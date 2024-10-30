Nordic Music Days Opens in Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In venues across Glasgow for the next five days, the sounds and music created by over 200 musicians and composers from Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland – and for the first time in its 136 year history, Scotland – will explore everything; from the intersection point between Shetland and Greenland at 60°N, to working with lung cancer patients on exploring breath as a source of sound.

One of the world's longest running festivals for contemporary classical music, established in 1888 by the NKR (Council of Nordic Composers), Nordic Music Days takes place outwith the Nordic countries for only the third time in 136 year-history, in a partnership with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

The programme spans work created with lung cancer patients exploring breath as a source of sound; the Easterhouse Children’s Manifesto; an event inspired by concerts hosted in the legendary Klaemintsgjógv sea cave in the Faroe Islands each summer; a geo-sound route around Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis; a musical exploration of the intersection point between Shetland and Greenland at 60°N and connections between folk traditions. Nordic Music Days delves deep into the cultural and musical resonances between Scotland and the Nordic countries, featuring major new orchestral works, Academy Award-winning composers, Indigenous artists and much more.

The festival opens tonight with Scottish Ensemble performing the world premiere of Qullaq; a new work devised in collaboration between Aidan O’Rourke, Arnannguaq Gerstrøm, Nive Nielsen, Hans-Henrik Suersaq Poulsen and Mike Fencker Thomsen following residencies in Greenland and Denmark. The project involves traditional, electronic and experimental musicians alongside the virtuosic strings of the Scottish Ensemble.

There are major orchestral concerts, including the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra with An Extraordinary Voyage! at City Halls, which takes the audience on a fantastical musical journey with Maja S K Ratkje’s trombone concerto Considering Icarus (with Stephen Menotti as soloist), and a choral work from Hildur Guðnadóttir, the extraordinary, Academy Award-winning musical imagination behind Joker and Chernobyl, joined by the University of Glasgow’s Chapel Choir.

Scottish Chamber Orchestra presents Borealis at City Halls, uncovering new sounds from both Sweden and Scotland. The Royal Scottish National Orchestra is joined by its Danish Music Director, Thomas Søndergård, to present Dark to Light, a programme with superstar violinist Isabelle Faust as the soloist for Rune Glerup’s Of Light and Lightness and opening with a new work from Lisa Robertson, where the RSNO is joined by the young musicians of Big Noise Govanhill.

A festival highlight is sure to be phōnḗ at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, a new work for massed choirs by Finnish composer Tytti Arola. The performance in Kelvingrove will be the hub performance, with choirs throughout Scotland and the Nordic countries (and further afield) putting on their own performances concurrently.

There are also many other concerts, film screenings and exhibitions, pop ups across the city, downloadable sound walks and installations in spaces including Waterstones, and opportunities for international exchange, including the NordEX: Music Exchange Programme - a collaboration between various Nordic and Scottish composer societies, export offices, policy and diplomacy organisations. NordEX is dedicated to building connection, dialogue and international co-operation with a focus on sustainability. Supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers, LiveMX and Creative Europe, NordEX welcomes delegates from across the UK, Nordics, Ireland, Canada and the rest of Europe.

The Centre for Contemporary Arts becomes the Nordic Music Days’ official Festival Club with its spaces crammed with performances, installations and films from 10pm each evening.

The theme running through the festival is Word of Mouth, invoking something personal, informal and close: the passing on, movement and the spreading of ideas, stories, knowledge and traditions.

The festival showcases Scotland’s vibrant and diverse music scene, including Sound Festival, Drake Music Scotland, Hebrides Ensemble, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Scottish Ensemble, Scottish Music Centre, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and staff and students from the University of Glasgow. The incredible network of the Council of Nordic Composers comprising composer societies of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden represents 1500 composers and sound artists across the Nordic countries. The Nordic partners include Art Music Denmark Faroe Music Export, Iceland Music, Music Finland, Music Norway, Nordic Film Music Days, Nordic Theatre Laboratory, Northern Connection, Nuuk Nordic Festival, STATUS and Young Nordic Music.

Alongside this huge coming together in the music sector, are partners in wider culture, education and communities. Helping to bring depth and breadth to the project, these partners include Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow Life/UNESCO City of Music, Centre for Contemporary Arts and the University of Glasgow which hosts a conference concurrent with the festival, focused on the role and value of experimentation in new music.

Martin Jonsson Tibblin, Chair of the Council of Nordic Composers and the Swedish Society of Composers said: “Nordic Music Days has been an unmissable event for over a century. It’s a chance for composers from across the region to gather together, hear each other’s music, discuss trends and ideas, and to share and develop cultural and artistic experiences. There’s a strong affinity to Scottish music and culture in the Nordics, so we are delighted that for the first time the festival is taking place in Glasgow and from today audiences as well as composers, performers and organisations can experience this exciting new partnership which we expect to last long into the future.”

Alistair Mackie, Chief Executive of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra said: “After several months of diligent planning by the Nordic Music Days team I’m thrilled that the 2024 Festival is here at last. The connections that have been built with artists, composers and performers across Scotland and the Nordics are really to be celebrated. I’m looking forward to many memorable performances over the next four days and encourage everyone to join us in celebrating this rich cultural partnership.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: "We’re really excited to see Nordic Music Days take place in Scotland for the first time in its remarkable 136-year history. This five-day programme offers a celebration of contemporary music from across the Nordic nations and Scotland.

"With performances taking place at some of Glasgow's most iconic venues, the festival highlights the extraordinary musical diversity of the region and also strengthens the bonds we already share with our friends in the Nordics.”

Iain Munro, Chief Executive of Creative Scotland said: "For over one hundred years, Nordic Music Days has served as a beacon for artistic collaboration across borders. This year, we’re delighted that Scotland has been invited to help host this unique gathering where composers and artists come together not only to share music but also to explore evolving cultural landscapes and strengthen national ties. The prominent inclusion of Scottish musicians and composers in this year's programme will deepen these bonds, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and artists alike."

