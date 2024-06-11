Nina Rose Carlin to Brings Original Comedy Cabaret SEEKING REPRESENTATION to the Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nina Rose Carlin will present Seeking Representation at The Edinburgh Fringe.

Hollywood takes Edinburgh. Comedian & singer Nina Rose Carlin (E! Online, ABC Discovers, Funny Or Die) takes you on a journey to the underbelly of Hollywood and back, with her delectably unhinged comedy cabaret - Seeking Representation.

Nina turns her years of experience in the entertainment industry [derogatory] into a rollicking cabaret with stand up, singing, and burlesque! Get an inside scoop of Pop Culture & Hollywood through her witty and absurdist lens, inspired by her time hosting red carpets, personal-assisting A-List Celebs, and... seeking stardom herself! Meet characters along the way - including a puppet of the back-of Judd Apataow's head, a deranged acting agent, and the AI version of Nina getting all of her roles.

Start your day of theatre in Edinburgh with this wild ride. It's like the cabaret equivalent of a double espresso shot...served hot, with a side of Ozempic.

With an original score that is a mix of soul and blues rock, you've never seen a cabaret quite like this. A Hollywood Fringe Festival award-winner, Nina is thrilled to be making her debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe!

Performance Details:

Venue: theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall Theatre 2

Dates: 12-24 August 2024 (not 18)

Time: 11:35 (0hr50)

Ticket prices: £10 / concessions £8

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

16+

