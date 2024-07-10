Nick Cassenbaum & Plotnek Productions Bring REVENGE: AFTER THE LEVOYAH To EdFringe 2024

REVENGE: After the Levoyah is a brand new two-hander comedy-heist that romps through Jewish Essex.

Nick Cassenbaum & Plotnek Productions Bring REVENGE: AFTER THE LEVOYAH To EdFringe 2024
Plotnek Productions and Nick Cassenbaum will present REVENGE: After the Levoyah at Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre, 1 - 26 August (not 12 or 19)

Acclaimed playwright and theatre maker Nick Cassenbaum (Bubble Schmeisis; My Kind of Michael; Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig) and Plotnek Productions presents REVENGE: After the Levoyah - a brand new two-hander comedy-heist that romps through Jewish Essex.

Set in 2018, After the Levoyah joins twins Dan and Lauren at their grandfather's funeral (levoyah), where they meet former gangster Malcolm Spivak. Malcolm, who has ‘had enough', enlists the siblings in a ragtag Yiddishe heist to kidnap then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

With two virtuosic performers channelling the entirety of Jewish Essex, through a blend of madcap comedy and biting satire, After the Levoyah reflects on the state of Anglo-Jewry and asks: what happens when a marginalised community snaps?

REVENGE: After the Levoyah examines antisemitism in the diaspora, the dangers of collective hysteria, and the distance a nonagenarian can throw a jar of chraine from a moving vehicle.

Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre

Dates: 1 - 26 August

Time: 15:00 (60 mins)

First review date: Friday 2 August

https://festival24.summerhall.co.uk/events/revenge-after-the-levoyah/




