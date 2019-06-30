New Zealand Comic Eli Matthewson Returns To Edinburgh Fringe

Shared that anti-racism petition on Facebook? Got yourself a wooden toothbrush and a reusable coffee cup? Called things 'problematic' at least five times already today? Think your work is done? THINK AGAIN. An Inconvenient Poof is here to gently goad your passive activism and shimmy us all towards being the best we can, in a world that seems to have given up trying...

This is a show about how millennials are stuffing their bedrooms with as many plants as possible just so that something in their space FEELS ALIVE. It's about how we would all definitely be vegan... if we ever finished reading all the articles about veganism that we all have left open on our browser. It touches too on rapper Macklemore's attempt at supporting LGBT rights, Michael Jackson, marriage equality and the rise of the alt-right. All the big stuff.

Matthewson takes us back a decade to his days as high school Head Environment Prefect; talks us through the many ways in which he has consistently failed to save the world (and in fact is starting to worry that he's made it worse). Tackling a smörgåsbord of weighty issues with a lightness of touch, social commentary, observation through a queer lens and (very) personal stories, Matthewson thinks over why he and other millennials are such pathetically useless activists. He also celebrates the little things we can actually do to make the world a tiny wee bit better. And if you're not into any of that social/eco-warrior bs, there's a bit about him and his bf, a sex store and a very offensive toy.

Eli Matthewson started stand-up in 2010 and has since become one of the most prolific young comedians in New Zealand. He was twice nominated for the Billy T Award, and in 2017 was nominated for the Fred Award, recognising the best local show at the NZ International Comedy Festival. He has performed six solo stand-up shows at the NZ Comedy Festival, with sell-out shows and to great critical acclaim. He has performed at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, Sydney Comedy Festival and Christchurch World Buskers Festival. He has written and appeared on Jono and Ben (where he was head writer in 2018), Funny Girls and 7 Days. He co-created Golden Boy, which will have its first full season on TV Three this year. He co-hosts the Online show and podcast The Male Gayz alongside Chris Parker. He was also the co-founder of the weekly improv show Snort. Last year Eli made his debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival selling out six of his shows, and he's back in 2019 for more.

Eli Matthewson performs 'An Inconvenient Poof' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 1st - 25th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/eli-matthewson-an-inconvenient-poof





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You