New Diorama & Underbelly Announce Return Of Untapped Award For Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

Applications open today (Tuesday 15th February, 2022) for the return of the Underbelly & New Diorama Untapped Award, supported by Methuen Drama. With a deadline of 14th March, a nationwide hunt is now on for exciting, new early and mid-career artists from across the UK, looking to present bold ensemble theatre at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022.

After missing the 2020 & 2021 editions, the Untapped Award's post-pandemic return is bigger and better than ever, making up for lost time with more support and companies receiving even greater investment than before. Up to four companies will each receive; a £5,000 cash grant provided by Underbelly and New Diorama, brilliant programming slots at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on an enhanced deal, paid-for PR & marketing support, plus the option for publication by Methuen Drama and rehearsal space at New Diorama's acclaimed NDT Broadgate hub in London.

The deadline for applications is 10am, Monday 14th March, 2022.

The Untapped Award has a trailblazing record for supercharging ambitious new work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and propelling companies to national profile. Previous Untapped recipients and productions include Breach Theatre's Fringe First Award-winner It's True It's True It's True which went on to a sell-out London run and BBC TV broadcast; Nouveau Riche's Stage Award-winner Queens of Sheba, still touring nationally and currently enjoying a third sell-out run at Soho Theatre; and Burnt Lemon Theatre's Tokyo Rose which has transferred to some the UK's largest musical theatre houses.

"The Untapped trio ranked among the best of the entire festival, proof that support from organisations like Underbelly and New Diorama can pay off in spades."

Matt Trueman, WhatsOnStage

Full details and application portal are now live at newdiorama.com

David Byrne, New Diorama Artistic Director, said: "Through lockdowns, the most consistent email I received from new artists was asking if we were going to bring back Untapped. I couldn't be happier to announce our most substantial package ever, with a brand-new partner. Summer 2022 is going to culminate in a legendary Edinburgh Fringe, I'm delighted NDT will be there with some of the UK's most exciting new theatre."

Underbelly Co-Directors, Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said: "Underbelly has always been committed to supporting and developing new work at the Fringe and the Untapped Award plays a crucial part in achieving this, which is why we are thrilled to be able to bring it back this year after a two-year hiatus. The brand-new partnership and support from Methuen Drama will enhance the Untapped Award further, making it one of the best offers available to theatre companies wanting to present their work at the Fringe. We cannot wait to see what 2022 will bring."