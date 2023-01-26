Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Diorama & Underbelly Announce Relaunched Edinburgh Untapped Award

The resurgent award will see up to three companies receiving £10,000 cash in 2023 – double the amount offered in 2022.

Jan. 26, 2023  

New Diorama Theatre and Underbelly are announcing a renewed three-year partnership, relaunching their hit-making Untapped award, originally developed in 2018 and aimed at discovering and supporting emerging theatre makers at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. From 2023, Concord Theatricals also join the partnership, helping supercharge the support offered to diverse-led companies showcasing work at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The resurgent award will see up to three companies receiving £10,000 cash in 2023 - double the amount offered in 2022 - alongside a package of paid-for PR and marketing support, an enhanced Underbelly programming deal, and publication by Concord Theatricals under their UK imprint Samuel French Ltd. The expanded package directly responds to the challenges experienced across the festival by marginalised and under-represented artists attending the festival.

For 2023, the award is presented in partnership with previous Untapped winners Nouveau Riche (Queens of Sheba, For Black Boys...) who will support shortlisting and selecting companies, alongside bespoke workshop, wellbeing and mentoring support for diverse artists attending the Fringe.

The award has a remarkable record identifying stand-out companies presenting game changing-shows. Previous successes including Fringe First-winner It's True, It's True, It's True by Breach, since adapted for BBC television; Nouveau Riche's Stage Award-winning Queens of Sheba, recently performed at New York's Public Theater as part of the prestigious Under the Radar Festival. Most recently, the 2022 cohort included Fringe First-winner This Is Not A Show About Hong Kong by Max Percy & Friends.

Applications for the 2023 Untapped Award open today for artists from anywhere across the country, a deadline of Monday 20th February at 10am for those wishing to be considered. The full criteria, application process and online portal are now live via the New Diorama website.

New Diorama Theatre artistic director David Byrne said: 'Without the Edinburgh Fringe I wouldn't have my career. By working with Underbelly to double the award, bring together these partnerships and support package, we're doing our part to widen access to this crucial industry platform. This award has always been a driver for new, diverse talent - with three Untapped cohorts winning three Fringe Firsts, two Stage awards, and enjoying national and international tours and transfers. I can't wait to see what this year's artists achieve.'

Underbelly co-directors Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said: 'Underbelly is thrilled to once again be partnering with New Diorama on the Untapped award, and this year joined by Concord Theatricals and Untapped alumni Nouveau Riche. Edinburgh Fringe is a special place for us, it's where Underbelly started and where we've seen many incredible shows kick start their success in the industry. We have always been committed to supporting and developing new work at the Fringe and the Untapped Award plays a crucial part in achieving this. We cannot wait to see what 2023 will bring.'

Steven Greenhalgh, Vice President of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals said: 'The Edinburgh Fringe is an important part of the UK theatre ecology and this award plays an integral part in making it accessible to artists of all backgrounds. We are excited to offer new opportunities to unheard and marginalised voices, not only through the commissioning and writing process, but crucially ensuring that these plays reach the stage and as wide an audience as possible. We are delighted to be partnering with New Diorama, Underbelly and Nouveau Riche on this exciting and meaningful new step for the Untapped Award.'

Nouveau Riche artistic director Ryan Calais Cameron said: 'Winning the Untapped Award was completely game-changing for Nouveau Riche. With our winning show Queens of Sheba on tour ever since and now in New York, you can also draw a direct line from the Untapped Award's support, right through to our upcoming West End debut with For Black Boys Who've Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy. We're delighted to now come back and support the next generation of recipients'.



This is Celtic Connection's annual highlight-packed exploration of classic influences on contemporary music. Tonight's show revisits themes including tributes to The Women of Song, The Band, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles' Abbey Road and the music of Laurel Canyon. Curated as ever by Glasgow's own Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire, the guestlist likewise comprises an array of return visitors.
Within the dramatic setting of the iconic Glasgow Cathedral, experience the story of Gaelic Glasgow through songs, poetry and performance from the 1100s to the present day. With a particular focus on Glasgow's High Street you are invited to share in rich Gaelic stories from Glasgow's early beginnings, its industrial past as well as the exploration of some urban myths. Please join Alasdair Whyte, Màiri MacMillan and friends on this exciting promenade and musical experience as part of the celebrated Celtic Connections Festival.
Robert Burns is alive and well and living in the modern world! A genius with weakness? Yes. A womaniser, yes, but a cheat, no. Gifted, passionate and flawed, this farmer's son wants to make his father proud but is pulled between a life of duty and the calling of his creative destiny.
Tonight's opening gala celebrates that history with a panoply of artists who've featured prominently over the years, alongside those emerging from the vibrant folk scene - reflecting such Celtic Connections' multi-generational breadth, its Internationalism and collaborative, cross-genre spirit.

