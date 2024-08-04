Never Ending Theatre Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut with THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jason Robert Brown's hit musical The Last Five Years presents an emotionally charged tale following Jamie and Cathy as they fall in and out of love over their turbulent five-year relationship. The two characters cross paths only once, on their wedding day.

The Last Five Years is Never Ending Theatre's debut fringe production. This 90 minute emotional rollercoaster will take you through love, heartbreak and hilarity like no other. Our incredible two person cast are supported onstage by a 6 piece band in a black box theatre. Jamie and Cathy stories unfold in reverse chronology: we meet a heartbroken Cathy and follow her bittersweet tale in reverse to their first meeting, while Jamie experiences their relationship from start to bitter end.

Performances run August, 5th - 10th @ 10:30am and 12th - 17th @ 12.10pm at 152 - Paradise in Augustines - The Sanctuary.

The cast includes Sarah-Louise Donnelly* as Cathy and Ciaran Walshe as Jamie.

The creative team includes Director & Producer - Aoife Summers; Musical Director & Piano - Josh Wood; Stage Manager - Grace Ritchie; Set Design - Grainne Walsh; Production Assistant - Steph Weir

The band features Cello 1 - Anoukia Nistor; Cello 2 - Paul Tollin; Violin - Emma Cairns; Guitar - Evie Alberti; and Bass - Luke Hunter

*The role of Cathy will be performed by Aoife Summers on August 3rd & 10th

About Never Ending Theatre

Never Ending Theatre, founded in 2022, is led by a passionate team of female, LGBTQ+ and non-binary individuals based in Edinburgh. Our mission is to create an accessible, diverse and inclusive theatre experience, both on and off stage.

We made our theatrical debut in April 2023 with the Hartmere and Intrabartolo musical ‘bare', followed by a number of cabarets and our most recent production, Green day's jukebox musical ‘American Idiot'.

