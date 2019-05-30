Banned Scottish Comedian, Leo Kearse Brings New Show TRANSGRESSIVE To The Edinburgh Fringe

Leo Kearse' previous show, Right-Wing Comedian, was banned from certain venues following allegations of transphobia, despite being written with a transgender woman he was dating. In response, Transgressive, the new show from Scottish Comedian of the Year 2017/18, asks searching questions such as, is 'wokeness' itself bullying and intolerant? Has social media become a medieval church where the masses show their piety through witch hunts? If victim status is powerful in 2019, isn't punching down really punching up?

Running at The Gilded Balloon between 31 July and 26 August, Transgressive is a candid account of sex and censorship that rips into political correctness, victim culture and 'wokeness'. Transgressive also looks at the vital role transgression plays in society, and the damage wrought by censorship, whether it's racists assassinating Martin Luther King or universities banning sarcasm. In the process, Kearse, described as 'seriously good' by The Scotsman, looks at the hypocrisy of environmentalists and male feminists, why Trump is great, how men are discriminated against, and the absurdities of fat activists, homophobia and #metoo.

Kearse also gives a forthright account of the pros and cons of dating a transgender woman, with all the stupid questions, awkwardly placed genitals and prejudice that entailed, and the fascism of wokeness that excludes people from the inclusive spaces that were created for them. Transgressive is a call for genuine diversity and tolerance.

Leo Kearse is part of the new wave of raw, bold, American-inspired comedians taking the big UK clubs by storm. Meanwhile, Leo's popularity abroad is rocketing, with 2018 seeing him perform in 20 countries. Among various credits, Kearse has written for BBC shows including Breaking The News, Mock The Week and The Mash Report. As an actor, Leo has played Mick Fleetwood in the ITV drama Breaking The Band: Fleetwood Mac.

Leo is also the co-creator of sell-out show Hate 'n' Live (10:30pm at the Big Cave this Fringe), which has improvising comedians hating on audience suggestions - Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets Room 101.





