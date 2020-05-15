National Theatre of Scotland Presents a New Live Stream Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

MAKAR TO MAKAR is a new series of live-streamed conversation, spoken word, and music gigs, created and curated by Jackie Kay.

MAKAR TO MAKAR began May 14th and will stream every Thursday at 7pm for 16 weeks with performances lasting approximately 40 minutes. The performances will also be uploaded to the National Theatre of Scotland's website the following day.

Each event will usually feature one or two "makars" paired with a singer who will finish each show with a song. Every week, Jackie Kay will introduce the makar of the week, who will, in turn, announce who the next one will be.

See the first installment below.

Click HERE to learn more about MAKAR TO MAKAR and the National Theatre of Scotland.





