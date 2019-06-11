Naomi Karavani Brings DOMINANT to Edinburgh Fringe

Whoever said that women should rule the world, clearly hadn't met Naomi. Don't get her wrong - she's sure the future is female. And as a card-carrying feminist, that should fill her with joy. But when blow jobs and dropping bombs are celebrated as feminist acts, does a female future look any less bleak than the current regime? Or have we overdosed on a feminist ideology which invites women to be celebrated as part of the corporate, military, capitalist jamboree - as long as they're, well, more like men? Drawing on her own experiences as a power-hungry archaeologist (seriously, they do exist), New York City teacher, and member of an eccentric Yemeni-Jewish family, join the star of TV's Redacted Tonight to trample on the mythology of a softer feminine future. Starting with comedy.

Dominant sees New York-based comedian Naomi launch herself across the pond to make her Edinburgh Fringe debut. Her stand up showcases her stylish use of satire, twisted wordplay, and killer punchlines with a subtle but sharp insight into the many ways the world is collapsing around us. In her comedy, Naomi deconstructs what we mean by feminism, approaching it from the standards she considers essential for both men and women. Rather than being focussed on a jostling for dominance between the sexes, let's take a step back and look at the big picture, where nobody should celebrate murderous capitalists, whatever gender they are.

A dark, sardonic wordsmith, Naomi crafts her comedy's structure and rhetoric to create impactful satire and subversions of expectations before smacking you with a punchline and moving on to right the next wrong. She winds episodes exploring her family and heritage, including her brother's stint in jail, her sister's experiences in a wheelchair; her short-lived career as an archaeologist; her travels through the Middle East and her Judaism; as well as dating, drinking, and drug-taking in New York City, with her political nous from her correspondence on comic political TV show Redacted Tonight. Naomi creates a powerful balance of the personal and the political to unmask the absurdity of a feminism deemed progressive because women are finally allowed to be drones in the corporate machine, too.

With wit, charm, and control of the room well-practised from attempting to engage Brooklyn high school students, in Dominant Naomi grabs your expectations, twists them up and defenestrates them. And once you've met Naomi: well, who should rule the world? There's only one way to find out.





