Multi-Award-Winning Comedian Sarah Kendall Brings Her New Show To The Edinburgh Fringe

Nominated twice for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show, two-time Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award winner and Total Fringe Sell Out 2015, 2016 and 2017, multi-award-winning comedian Sarah Kendall returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with a spellbinding hour of storytelling.

Paper Planes is the latest offering from the writer and star of the acclaimed Radio 4 series Australian Trilogy.

Sarah is a storytelling maestro, effortlessly combining comedy and tragedy in equal measure. Stories that are by turns moving, funny, and usually a bit depressing in places.

Sarah's tales blend intricate narratives with a cast of memorable characters, providing belly laughs along with moments of heart wrenching poignancy.

Sarah is also delighted to announce that she has recently finished shooting on her first television project. She will star in the bittersweet dark comedy Frayed, a Sky original production, co-commissioned with ABC in Australia and produced by Merman (founded by award-winning duo Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford).

The comedy is the first scripted co-commission between the two broadcasters. Set in 1989, Frayed follows the journey of Sammy Cooper (Sarah Kendall), a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to the town in Australia she grew up in. In coming home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago. Painfully funny and sometimes dark, Frayed is full of complex characters, dubious decisions, and unfortunate events; and at its heart is the journey of one flawed family confronting their secrets and trying to find a way back. The show is due to TX in Autumn 2019.

Sarah Kendall performs 'Paper Planes' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 31st July - 25th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/sarah-kendall-paper-planes





